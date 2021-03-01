Marvel shows which Adamantium or Vibranium is stronger

While Avengers # 43 is due out March 3rd, a clip from the next episode of the “Enter the Phoenix” arc suggests that an endless question that has plagued fans for years could definitely be resolved. Namely: which of the two would win at the end of a fight between Wolverine and Black Panther?

Materials with almost indestructible properties

The Mutant and the King of Wakanda are not only one of the most emblematic figures in the Marvel universe, but above all they have the common point of drawing their strength from two metals that are among the most powerful in the Marvel pantheon: Adamantium and Vibranium. Despite the similarities between these metals, it’s hard to tell which of the two is stronger. If the first completely covers the body and claws of the X-Men and is made of an alloy of different metals, the second forms the entire costume and weapons of T’Challa from a meteorite. However, the two remain almost indestructible and their singular power makes the comparison difficult in theory.

Fortunately, the Phoenix Force tournament could be a real leap from theory to practice with Logan and King T’Challa competing against each other as hosts of the Phoenix in Avengers # 43.

An advantage seems to be emerging

As you can see on these panels, the debate also animates the two protagonists. When the mutant encourages T’Challa to give up before him, suggesting that the adamantium it is made of could slice his body with unsettling ease, the king replies that the vibranium made it possible for a nation to found just for him. However, it looks like Wolverine still managed to get the upper hand over his rival.

The judgment therefore seems final and you will finally be able to sleep soundly: Adamanism seems to prevail over Vibranium. If there is any doubt, we can get to the bottom of it with the next issue of Marvel Comics.