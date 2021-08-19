Marvel reveals the episodes of Deviants and Avengers Endgame in a new trailer

Marvel fans eagerly await the release of The Eternals. We discovered a first trailer last May and today Marvel is spoiling us with a freshly released new trailer in which we can discover the Deviants and get to know the episodes of Avengers: Endgame.

The shadow of Thanos hangs over the Eternal

As a reminder, the Eternals are immortal beings created by the heavenly ones and who have a cosmic energy in their body that offers them this immortality. According to the film’s official synopsis, their adventure will span thousands of years. This group of immortal heroes will be forced to step out of the shadows to face deviants, mankind’s oldest enemies.

With an impressive cast, The Eternals is the MCU’s first major film in Phase 4. The public can find Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Laurent Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Barry Keoghan.

In this new trailer that we invite you to discover, we will give you an overview of Deviants as well as the aftermath of the events that happened in Avengers: Endgame, namely the Emergence and it doesn’t really look like that thing …

If you’re wondering why the Eternals didn’t come to the rescue of the superhero squad against Thanos, the trailer reveals that these immortal beings are not meant to interfere in human affairs and only focus on the deviants. .

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Les Éternels hits French cinemas on November 3rd and we can’t wait to see it!