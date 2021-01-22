Marvel last paid tribute to the actor with Wakanda

The sudden disappearance of Chadwick Boseman caused a stir among fans, friends and of course, family. With regards to the MCU, we had previously confirmed that the role of T’Challa would not be re-cast. This was a will of the audience that Marvel naturally respected. In order for the actor to continue living in Wakanda, the studios came up with a new idea.

Previous tributes to Chadwick Boseman

As you know, honors have come and gone after the whole world learned of the actor’s death. For its part, Marvel had staged a video in honor of T’Challa, but also the considerate, empathetic, and determined person, Chadwick Boseman.

However, Marvel has gone even further recently by writing Chadwick Boseman’s name directly into an element of Wakanda.

Marvel’s latest tribute

On the pages of Marvel’s Avengers # 41, writer Jason Aaron made sure he wrote a special tribute to Boseman and revealed that one of the nation’s floating aircraft carriers, commonly referred to as “Helicarrier” and “Helicarrier” in English. officially bears his name in French. This comic is currently about the Phoenix Force and who will be their next host (with T’Challa being a certain favorite of the entity itself). In order to finally anchor Boseman in the landscape of Wakanda and to pay a final tribute to him, the writer therefore called the Helikarrier “Wakandan Helicarrier Boseman”. See for yourself:

This is hardly surprising when you consider that all of society, including Kevin Feige, was deeply affected by his death. The President of Marvel Studios said:

I wanted to talk about the devastating loss of a loved one and a member of the Marvel Studios family. Chadwick Boseman was an extremely talented actor and inspirational person who witnessed many events both personally and professionally. His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and goes beyond any conception of the character. Therefore we will not revise this figure. To honor the legacy Chad helped us through his portrayal of the King of Wakanda, we would like to continue exploring the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and diverse characters from the first film.