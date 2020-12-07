Marvel is officially launching an Alien series, we’re telling you everything!

Great news for fans of the famous horror science fiction saga started by Ridley Scott’s eighth passenger, Alien. In fact, today we learn that Marvel has just formalized the release of an Alien franchise. We tell you everything we know.

A new xenomorph!

With the purchase of the 21st Century Fox catalog, Disney acquired one of the most famous sagas in science fiction history: Alien. While Ridley Scott has confirmed the development of a new Alien film, there is no indication that the film will be released anytime soon. However, Disney has given fans of the saga a bone to eat as Marvel, another subsidiary of the group, announced the upcoming release of an alien comic series.

Marvel’s first Alien series will therefore begin in March 2021. Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson (The Last God) and drawn by Salvador Larroca, who Marvel has used in many Star Wars series, the series will tell the story of Gabriel Cruz, a Weyland-Yutani mercenary who did a lot with a new one Kind of xenomorph will have to deal with. Marvel also released the cover of the first issue.

Although a new breed of xenomorph is used, the series should contain elements that are part of the canon of the alien universe. The Weyland-Yutani company was first mentioned in David Fincher’s Alien 3. This company can also be found in the films Prometheus, Alien: Covenant, and Aliens vs Predator.

Also, note that the House of Ideas envisioned crossovers between the Alien Universe and the Avengers for a completely locked display. Below are some examples of variant covers published by the publisher.