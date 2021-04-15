Marvel has the perfect solution to bring Wolverine into the MCU

Hugh Jackman put his Wolverine costume down for four years, and with Disney’s acquisition of Fox, the question remains how the studio will introduce mutants into the MCU. According to the latest information, the mutants seem to be able to arrive thanks to Wolverine.

Wolverine’s life was scrutinized

According to information from the hashtag show, it would actually be Wolverine who would make his first appearance on the MCU through a series destined for Disney +. The show, which is under development, would be an anthology series around the character to feature episodes or seasons that would take place at different times in Wolverine’s life.

The first season would include his experience in the Weapon X program as his name is James Howlett. This project is very interesting because it would allow us to delve into its origins. Although the film trilogy dedicated to him let us discover his entire life, in X-Men Origins: Wolverine we only had a glimpse of his past.

Choosing a solo series is an easier choice for Disney to get the X-Men into the MCU, as the claw mutant’s past adventures shouldn’t interfere with current events in the Marvel Universe.

More and more mutants in the MCU

In parallel with this series project, Marvel is working on a feature film called The Mutants, which will also serve to introduce the X-Men to the MCU. At the moment, this film doesn’t have a timeline, let alone a release date, but with the solo series dedicated to the fan-favorite mutant, the latter could serve as a launch pad for the movie’s inauguration on The MCU.

Additionally, since we saw Evan Peters aka Quicksilver on the WandaVision series and Madripoor on the Falcon and Winter Soldier series, Marvel has been gradually revealing X-Men in the MCU. However, Hugh Jackman is unlikely to return to service as Wolverine, who is done with the character in Logan. We should therefore discover a younger Logan / Wolverine for this series project.