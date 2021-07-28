Marvel finally reveals the fundamental difference between Iron Man and Captain America

The friendship between the two superheroes was put to the test in the comics, but also in the films of the MCU. Despite the mutual respect they may have, they have fought before, especially during the civil war. Both Avengers are superheroes themselves, and the reasons behind their fight, and most importantly, why they refuse to give up, have been revealed.

completely different beliefs

We already knew that the two leaders of the Avengers were at odds a lot and the films were pretty much inspired by comics on that point. The tension was already felt in the first part of Avengers, which continued in the second part with Age of Ultron, when all the members of the Avengers realized that Tony Stark had created Ultron secretly and at the same time by mistake. . Tensions between the two superheroes peaked during Captain America: Civil War, when one was for the Sokovia Accord when the other was against, and even more so when Tony Stark found out Steve Rogers was hiding his identity from his parent-killer.

But in the comics we learn the real difference between our two friends, more precisely in the last installment of Captain Marvel. Carol Danvers reveals why these two superheroes refuse to give up a fight at all costs. They have reasons of their own to keep fighting. In issue # 30 the reveal takes place, particularly when Carol Danver spends time with Kamala Kahn’s Ms. Marvel, confiding in her that she feels ineffective as a superhero. Kamala Kahn comforts her by showing her all the things that have changed for the better since she’s here. Here, Carol reveals some crisp information about her comrades-in-arms Captain America and Iron Man.

diametrically opposed beliefs

In fact, the story reveals that Steve Rogers reveals himself because “it is the right thing to do” while Tony Stark does not give up because he “believes in the future.” Captain America has beliefs he will never reveal and relies on his morals no matter what. Iron Man gets up and does everything to secure his goals for the future he envisions. So it ultimately makes sense that they are completely opposite in the Civil War franchise, be it in the comics or in the movie.

This distinction is interesting because it puts the qualities and flaws of the two leaders into perspective. Steve held fast to his morals and refused to give up what he saw fit, while Tony was committed to the idea of ​​a peaceful future. This gives us a more global view of the fundamental difference between our two heroes, which makes them unique beings of their kind and which are often misunderstood by their colleagues.

