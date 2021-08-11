Marvel fans: The fourth season of the superhero universe has appeared

It’s called “What if …?” and is available on the Disney + streaming platform. It has nine episodes.

Season two has already been confirmed.

After “WandaVision”, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki”, the new series, integrated into Marvel’s Cinematographic Universe, starts this Wednesday, August 11th. It’s called “What if …?” and the first of nine episodes is now available on the Disney + streaming platform.

The concept is simple. It’s an animated series in which each chapter tells a different story – the narratives reimagine what would have happened to certain major Marvel adventures if things had gone differently.

For example, what would have happened if Peggy Carter had used Captain America’s shield instead of Steve Rogers? This question is answered in the first episode of “What if …?”

What if it had been T’Challa, the character who would later become the Black Panther, who had been taken from Earth as a child and become the Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill? What would have happened in “Guardians of the Galaxy”? This is the answer in the second chapter of production.

Vigia is a narrator character who guides viewers through the episodes – he has the voice of actor Jeffrey Wright. It’s a record close to the style of “The Twilight Zone,” a classic anthology series that had a very present narrator in the character of Rod Serling (a project that recently had a new version).

The remaining characters are well known to Marvel fans – and it was the actors from the real-life films themselves (e.g. Samuel L. Jackson, Jeremy Renner or Chadwick Boseman) who provided the voices. The cast also includes Stanley Tucci, Bradley Whitford, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Chris Sullivan, Djimon Hounsou, Andreas Beckett, Sebastian Stan, Neal McDonough, Dominic Cooper, Josh Keaton and Hayley Atwell.

“What if…?” began writing from the comic of the same name in 2018, and the second season is already in preparation – not least because the possibilities are almost endless. The director is Bryan Andrews and the screenwriter is AC Bradley.

The idea with this project was also to explore different genres of fiction in each episode. There can be more comical stories, more dramatic and more action-oriented. Due to the different scenarios and characters, it was decided to turn this series into an animation for practical reasons.

The aim was also to network and show the cause and consequence effects that often exist in an inexplicable way in the complex universe of these superheroes. They all live side by side in the same reality and their choices can affect each other’s lives.

