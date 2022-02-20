Marvel and George RR Martin will be collaborating on this very exciting project

The bestselling author behind the Game of Thrones literary saga will be collaborating with Marvel for the first time on a very exciting project.

Definitely, George RR Martin is everywhere! The prolific author revealed George RR Martin is full of projects for his saga A Song of Ice and Fire, adapted for the big screen by HBO with the series Game of Thrones, which completely scrambled the world of fantasy.

While his fans are eagerly waiting for him to finish the sixth part of A Song of Ice and Fire entitled The Winds of Winter, the novelist is also hard at work on the HBO series House of the Dragon and its adaptation Fire and Blood book. which he just shared a great poster of. We also know that he is involved in the adaptation of the Chronicles of the Knights Busy, which takes place 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

He also created the world of the video game Elden Ring, the newborn of From Software studios directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, scheduled for release next Friday, and is working on an adaptation of the SF novel Roadmarks (Repères sur la route in French) , written by the brilliant Roger Zelazny (Les Princes d’Ambre).

As I’m sure you understood, George RR Martin has a very busy job that isn’t ready to go empty, since this time the American has a new project in collaboration with Marvel. It is a comic adaptation of the anthology Wild Cards. Marvel made the news official on its social networks.

Directed and edited by George RR Martin, Wild Cards is an anthology of short stories about superheroes that Marvel obviously couldn’t miss, especially since it brings together some of the most important literary authors of American fantasy, including George RR Martin himself, of course, but also Roger Zelazny, Pat Cadigan, Stephen Leigh, Chris Claremont, and John J Miller.

According to initial information from Marvel, Wild Cards will be a limited series entitled The Drawing of Cards. This new series, scheduled to start June 1, 2022, was written by Paul Cornell (who previously worked on short stories for the Wild Cards anthology) and drawn by Mike Hawthorne (Deadpool).

Following this announcement, George RR Martin responded and declared his pride in working with the Maison des Idées:

As my fans know, Wild Cards holds a very special place in my heart, and to have the privilege of announcing that a company as titanic as Marvel is producing the story from the ground up as a comic book fills me with elation Joy.

No doubt Marvel and George RR Martin fans, including us, will be excited about this new collaboration and this terribly exciting project. In the meantime, we invite you to discover the 10 character classes that will be playable from the release of Elden Ring, the game born from the collaboration between Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin.