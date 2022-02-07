Marty’s pickup set is on sale

In the 80s, the Back to the Future saga was a must-read. We remember Marty the Doc and of course the famous Delorean, with which you can travel to the future and back, or even the flying skateboard. However, there is another vehicle, it’s Marty McFly’s pickup truck.

Playmobil Back to the Future: Relive Saturday night

As a reminder, Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox, wants to travel with his girlfriend Jennifer Parker (Claudia Wells), but wants to cause a sensation with the latter. On his return in 1985 he discovers that his father has become a successful writer and has given him a beautiful brand new pickup truck for his Saturday night drive. We can rediscover the latter in this Playmobil set, which currently costs 26.54 euros instead of 29.49 euros with the 10% promotional code AFFAIRE10.

In the box you will find many elements such as figures and accessories:

Marty McFly 1985Jennifer Parker 1985Biff Tannen 1985The Toyota pickupA purseA spray bottleA scarf2Watches1Postcard

Regarding the dimensions of the pickup, it measures 25 cm long, 12 cm wide and 13 cm high. It also has 2 seats for Marty and his fiancee Jennifer.

What do the actors of the saga look like? We answer them with this article and you will be surprised by some actors and actresses.

And if you’re a racing car fan, we also have the complete Fast and Furious Blu-ray for sale.

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.