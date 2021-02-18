MarTech Market trending at US$ 105,294 Mn by 2028 with Brandworkz, BrightTALK, Concep, Cyance, dotdigital EMEA Limited, Adobe, Episerver (Idio), Force24, Growth Intelligence (Pelucid Ltd), Lead Forensics, NextRoll, Inc., Oracle, Salesforce.com, SALESmanago, Spotler UK, ZEOTAP,

MarTech Market is projected to reach US$ 105,294 Mn, growing at a CAGR of +15% over the forecast period of 2021-28.

Marketing technology, also known as MarTech, describes a range of software and tools that assist in achieving marketing goals or objectives. MarTech has become a staple in digital marketing campaigns, but can also be used to optimize marketing efforts across any marketing channel.

MarTech tools are used to automate or otherwise streamline marketing processes, collect and analyze data, and provide various means of reaching and engaging with your target audience. The suite of tools a company leverages for marketing processes is known as the MarTech Stack.

A marketing technology (martech) stack is the collection of technologies that marketers use to optimize and augment their marketing processes throughout the customer lifecycle.

With clear goals and real-time data to help make decisions, teams can determine what efforts are working and where opportunities lie.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

Adobe, Agent3, Artesian Solutions, Ltd., Brandworkz Ltd., BrightTALK, Concep, Cyance, dotdigital EMEA Limited, Episerver (Idio), Force24, Growth Intelligence (Pelucid Ltd), Lead Forensics, NextRoll, Inc., Oracle, Salesforce.com, SALESmanago, Spotler UK, ZEOTAP, amongst other market participants.

Report Consultant announced latest research on growth factors and development of Global MarTech Market. A detailed study accumulated to offer latest insights about acute features of the MarTech market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

By Application

Advertising and Promotion

Content and Experience

Social and Customer Relationships

Commerce and Sales

Data Analytics

Other Applications (Roadmap Software, Budgeting and Finance etc.)

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence

Machine Learning

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Internet of Things (IoT)

Others

By End Use Industry

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Information Technology and Telecommunications

Government

Education

Media and Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing & Automotive

Food and Beverage

Others

The research report of the MarTech market offers broad analysis about the industry on the basis of different key segments. Moreover, the research report presents a comprehensive analysis about the opportunities, new products, and technological innovations in the market for the players.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global MarTech Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

Detailed TOC of MarTech Market Research Report-

– MarTech Introduction and Market Overview

– MarTech Market, by Application

– MarTech Industry Chain Analysis

– MarTech Market, by Type

– Industry Manufacture, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

– Industry Value ($) by Region

– MarTech Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

– Major Region of MarTech Market

i) Global MarTech Sales ii) Global MarTech Revenue & market share

– Major Companies List

– Conclusion

