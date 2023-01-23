Marlee Matlin And Other Jurors Walk Out On Sundance Film Festival Screening

PARK CITY, Utah — Marlee Matlin, Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman exited the premiere of a movie taking part in in competitors on the Sundance Movie Competition on Friday evening after the closed captioning system didn’t work.

Matlin, who’s deaf, is serving on the jury alongside Harris and Hittman for movies debuting within the U.S. Dramatic Competitors on the pageant in Park Metropolis, Utah, this week. The jurors walked out collectively once they realized the state of affairs, which occurred in the course of the premiere of “Journal Desires.” Selection first reported the information.

Marlee Matlin, pictured talking at a Sundance occasion on Saturday, walked out with two different jurors throughout a screening on Friday.

Joana Vicente, the CEO of the Sundance Institute, mentioned in a press release to The Related Press on Saturday that the closed captioning system, which depends on Wi-Fi, had been checked earlier than the screening and was working, however malfunctioned nonetheless.

“Our staff instantly labored with the gadgets in that venue to check them once more for the subsequent screening and the system labored with none malfunction,” Vicente mentioned. “Our aim is to make all experiences (in particular person and on-line) as accessible as potential for all individuals. Our accessibility efforts are, admittedly, at all times evolving and suggestions helps drive it ahead for the neighborhood as an entire.”

Accessibility at movie festivals has been a significant matter for years, and the incident as soon as once more spotlighted how organizers are attempting to make adjustments to accommodate all followers. Vicente mentioned her staff has been working laborious in that space, however acknowledged there may be extra to be discovered.

“We’re dedicated to enhancing experiences & belonging for all pageant attendees,” the assertion learn. “We take into account accessibility as one of many major drivers of institutional excellence and this work is completed in partnership with movie groups.”

Matlin didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark. Vicente mentioned she and her fellow jurors would see “Journal Desires” within the coming days.

The Sundance Movie Competition runs by Jan. 29.