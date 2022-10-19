Markiplier blasted for supporting PewDiePie’s ‘anti-black & anti-Semitic’ stance, Twitter hits back in classic manner

YouTube’s first-ever 100 million-subscribed YouTuber Felix “PewDiePie’s” editor, Sive, has taken to his Twitter account to clap again at a detractor labeling Felix and Mark “Markiplier” as anti-Semitic. To be extra exact, Twitter person @koribaudelaire shared a screenshot of Mark’s newest add with the caption declaring the latter to be a supporter of PewDiePie’s repeated “antisemitism” and “anti-blackness.”

Responding to the scathing feedback, Felix’s editor shared a sarcastic protection response by stating that he’s nonetheless employed by the YouTuber’s workforce regardless of Felix being an alleged “racist,” in keeping with the aforementioned person. For context, Sive is ethnically African-American. He mentioned:

“PewDiePie is so anti-black and racist that I am nonetheless employed.”

Sive defends PewDiePie from alleged racist claims

Being a giant title on the social media circuit, PewDiePie has typically been dragged into a number of controversy. One of many allegations that has come ahead is “racism.” Many critics imagine that the YouTuber shares racist and anti-semetic inclinations.

The theories have been engendered after the notorious New Zealand taking pictures. For these out of the loop, the perpetrator had invaded a mosque in Christchurch, brutally firing his gun on the folks current there. Shockingly sufficient, he recorded the whole sequence on his go-pro. He was heard saying the phrase: “Subscribe to PewDiePie.” Following the revelation, many individuals criticized Felix for utilizing “far-right” content material in his movies.

Moreover, he was additionally discovered to be making holocaust-related jokes in his movies. In a Tumblr put up, Felix mentioned:

“I consider the content material that I create as leisure, and never a spot for any critical political commentary.”

Markiplier, a detailed buddy of Felix’s, has been among the many individuals who have all the time supported the latter. Nevertheless, as talked about, the Twitter person @koribaudelaire shared a scathing touch upon each Mark and Felix for his or her anti-Semitic tendencies.

The person deleted the tweet after receiving Sive’s reply. Nevertheless, not earlier than the latter may screenshot the put up:

Readers ought to observe that following a number of destructive feedback, the person additionally went non-public.

Followers react to the whole drama

Seeing the person promptly delete the put up following Sive’s sardonic reply, followers flocked beneath the tweet to share their feedback. Many posted their meme reactions as effectively.

The next are a few of these reactions:

@sivemorten If I’m to increase the identical degree of fine religion to there intentions that they lengthen to Markiplier I feel they simply hate charity. Yeah that’s what it’s. @sivemorten If I’m to increase the identical degree of fine religion to there intentions that they lengthen to Markiplier I feel they simply hate charity. Yeah that’s what it’s.

@sivemorten “he cant be racist, i work for him” 💀💀💀

@sivemorten You might be doing PewDiePie a giant favor for telling him to avoid Twitter That is what occurs while you collect the entire jobless folks in a single platform 🤦‍♂️ @sivemorten You might be doing PewDiePie a giant favor for telling him to avoid Twitter 💀That is what occurs while you collect the entire jobless folks in a single platform 🤦‍♂️

@sivemorten Think about having such a baseless and irrational hatred of PewDiePie that you simply hate Markiplier merely for rightfully defending him. @sivemorten Think about having such a baseless and irrational hatred of PewDiePie that you simply hate Markiplier merely for rightfully defending him.

@sivemorten I do not assume pew had black folks in thoughts when he mentioned the phrase. I feel it got here to him as a generic insult. Nonetheless an insult, however as a European I feel he underestimated the gravity of the connotations this phrase brings. So, no I do not assume he’s racist both. @sivemorten I do not assume pew had black folks in thoughts when he mentioned the phrase. I feel it got here to him as a generic insult. Nonetheless an insult, however as a European I feel he underestimated the gravity of the connotations this phrase brings. So, no I do not assume he’s racist both.

It’s unlikely that Felix will take to Twitter to answer the accusations. Regardless of having an official account, he has 0 tweets to his title (he stays largely inactive). Nevertheless, it might be fascinating to see if Markiplier picks on the put up.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



