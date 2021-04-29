Marketing Resource Management Market Research Report | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast By 2025

The global marketing resource management market share is expected to register a CAGR of around 12% during 2025, according to a new report published by IMARC Group. Marketing resource management (MRM) is an application that is utilized for managing and measuring the effectiveness of marketing activities, which includes budgets, tasks, ideation and creation. It allows an organization to plan campaigns, centralize resources, create and develop projects, produce and disseminate images and campaign collateral, and analyze and optimize marketing and communication resources. Consequently, it is employed in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunications, healthcare, life science, media and entertainment, travel and tourism, education, energy and utilities, and mining and construction industries.

Market Trends

The increasing focus of companies to manage digital assets, reduce IT infrastructure costs and improve the flexibility and efficiency of marketing operations is escalating the demand for MRM across the globe. The increasing utilization of cloud-based MRM solutions, along with extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of information technology (IT), is acting as another major growth inducing factor. Other than this, the rising trend of location-based marketing, which refers to the marketing of content on the basis of the GPS location of potential customers, along with the integration of cloud-based solutions, is expected to create a positive impact on the market growth in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global marketing resource

Adobe

Brandmaker

IBM Corporation

Infor

Microsoft Corporation

North Plain Systems

SAP SE

SAS

Teradata Corporation,

Workfront Inc.

Key Segments of the Report:

Breakup by Solution Type:

Marketing Reporting and Analytics

Capacity Planning Management

Financial Management

Creative Production Management

Brand and Advertising Management

Marketing Asset Management

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by End-User:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Media and Entertainment

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Manufacturing

Apparel

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

