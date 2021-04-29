Marketing Resource Management Market Research Report | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast By 2025
The global marketing resource management market share is expected to register a CAGR of around 12% during 2025, according to a new report published by IMARC Group. Marketing resource management (MRM) is an application that is utilized for managing and measuring the effectiveness of marketing activities, which includes budgets, tasks, ideation and creation. It allows an organization to plan campaigns, centralize resources, create and develop projects, produce and disseminate images and campaign collateral, and analyze and optimize marketing and communication resources. Consequently, it is employed in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunications, healthcare, life science, media and entertainment, travel and tourism, education, energy and utilities, and mining and construction industries.
Market Trends
The increasing focus of companies to manage digital assets, reduce IT infrastructure costs and improve the flexibility and efficiency of marketing operations is escalating the demand for MRM across the globe. The increasing utilization of cloud-based MRM solutions, along with extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of information technology (IT), is acting as another major growth inducing factor. Other than this, the rising trend of location-based marketing, which refers to the marketing of content on the basis of the GPS location of potential customers, along with the integration of cloud-based solutions, is expected to create a positive impact on the market growth in the upcoming years.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global marketing resource
- Adobe
- Brandmaker
- IBM Corporation
- Infor
- Microsoft Corporation
- North Plain Systems
- SAP SE
- SAS
- Teradata Corporation,
- Workfront Inc.
Key Segments of the Report:
Breakup by Solution Type:
- Marketing Reporting and Analytics
- Capacity Planning Management
- Financial Management
- Creative Production Management
- Brand and Advertising Management
- Marketing Asset Management
- Others
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Breakup by End-User:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
- Media and Entertainment
- Retail
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Consumer Goods
- Automotive
- Manufacturing
- Apparel
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
