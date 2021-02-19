Market Regulation and Competitive landscape Outlook of India Floor Covering Market 2020-2030

The report “India Floor Covering Market, By Material (Carpet and Area Rugs, Non-Resilient Flooring (Wood Flooring, Ceramic Floor Tile, Laminate Flooring, and Stone Flooring), and Resilient Flooring (Vinylsheet and Floor Tile and Other Resilient Flooring), By Distribution Channel (Contractors, Specialty Stores and Home Centers, and Other Distribution Channels), By End User (Residential, Residential Replacement, and Commercial) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Key Highlights:

In January 2019, Responsive Industries launched its latest floor covering innovation – Impact Rigid Core. Impact Rigid Core is an interlocking click system vinyl tile, which is designed to exact look and feel of natural wooden and stone flooring.

In August 2018, Orient Bell, strengthening its presence in the South Indian market, launched Orient Bell Tiles Boutique (OBTB), a company-owned tile showroom, in Coimbatore.

Analyst View:

Growth in demand from end users such as industrial, commercial, and residential is the major factor driving growth of the India floor covering market. Epoxy and polyurethane-based products are mainly involved in this market and gain popularity in the Indian market as they exhibit abrasion, spillage, slippage, chemical, and heat resistance. Epoxy floor coatings surface remains antistatic, seamless, and is easy to maintain. The Indian market witness growth owing to favorable government initiatives such as housing projects that boosts the development in construction industry which consistently increases the demand for floor coatings in the market. The government’s ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ (PMAY) and ‘Housing for All’ initiative, etc. aims to build 20 million affordable houses for the urban poor by 2022. This will afford a significant boost to the residential construction.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The India floor covering market accounted for US$ 5.65 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of material, distribution channel, and end-user.

.

By material, The carpet and area rugs segment of the market studied was valued at USD .859 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 1.284 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.92%, over the forecast period of 2019-2024.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into contractors, specialty stores and home centers, and other distribution channels

By End-user, the market is segmented into residential, residential replacement, and commercial. Residential segment is accounts for major revenue share in the global market on account of increasing construction of hotels and offices in developing and developed economies.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the India floor covering market includes Responsive Industries Ltd., RMG Polyvinyl India Limited, Cengres Tiles Ltd., Squarefoot, Mohawk Industries Inc., Armstrong Flooring Inc., Nitco Limited, Marvel Vinyls Limited, OrientBell Limited, and Welspun Flooring Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

