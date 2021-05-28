Market Of Neodymium Expected To Represent Significant Revenue Share By 2028 Neodymium Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2018 to 2028

Neodymium Market: Dynamics

The increased awareness regarding electric vehicles and the subsequent surge in the demand for these vehicles from consumers are pegged to be the key drivers for neodymium market. Attributing to its magnetic strength, neodymium has been garnering attention from electronic automotive manufacturers for application in magnetic motors.

As it is more efficient, strong and light-weight as compared to copper coils, the demand for neodymium will witness an upward trajectory throughout the forecast period. Further, government support towards electric vehicles is also expected to create opportunities for the neodymium market during the forecast period.

Neodymium Market: Segmentation

The neodymium market can be segmented on the basis of application and end use industry.

On the basis of application, the neodymium market has been segmented into,

Catalyst

Magnet Sintered magnets Bonded magnets

Glass

Ceramics

Lasers

Others

On the basis of end use industry, the neodymium market has been segmented into,

Consumer electrical and electronics

Automotive

Energy

Medicinal

Others

Neodymium Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global neodymium market include Neo Performance Materials Inc., Lynas Corporation Ltd, GanZhou QianDong Rare Earths Group Co.,Ltd., China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd., Arafura Resources Ltd. and Alkane Resources Ltd.

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

