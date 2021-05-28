Market Of Neodymium Expected To Represent Significant Revenue Share By 2028
Neodymium Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2018 to 2028
Neodymium Market: Dynamics
The increased awareness regarding electric vehicles and the subsequent surge in the demand for these vehicles from consumers are pegged to be the key drivers for neodymium market. Attributing to its magnetic strength, neodymium has been garnering attention from electronic automotive manufacturers for application in magnetic motors.
As it is more efficient, strong and light-weight as compared to copper coils, the demand for neodymium will witness an upward trajectory throughout the forecast period. Further, government support towards electric vehicles is also expected to create opportunities for the neodymium market during the forecast period.
Neodymium Market: Segmentation
The neodymium market can be segmented on the basis of application and end use industry.
On the basis of application, the neodymium market has been segmented into,
- Catalyst
- Magnet
- Sintered magnets
- Bonded magnets
- Glass
- Ceramics
- Lasers
- Others
On the basis of end use industry, the neodymium market has been segmented into,
- Consumer electrical and electronics
- Automotive
- Energy
- Medicinal
- Others
After reading the Neodymium market report, readers can:
- Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global market.
- Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total market revenue.
- Study the growth outlook of the global market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.
- Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the market growth.
- Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each market player
Neodymium Market: Market Participants
Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global neodymium market include Neo Performance Materials Inc., Lynas Corporation Ltd, GanZhou QianDong Rare Earths Group Co.,Ltd., China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd., Arafura Resources Ltd. and Alkane Resources Ltd.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
