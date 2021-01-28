Market Growth, Analysis and Restrain Factors of Global Medical X-Ray Equipment and Imaging Software Market

Key Highlights:

In 2018, MGM Healthcare Pvt. Ltd announced its plan to launch a new chain of hospitals, due to the establishment of 400-bed state-of-the-art medical institution, in South India.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global medical X-ray equipment and imaging software market accounted for the US $25.7Bn in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 11.80% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on type, technology, image type, end-user, and region.

By type, the global medical X-ray equipment and imaging software market is segmented into the equipment and software

By technology, the target market is segmented into radiography/mammography, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy/angiography

By image type, the global market is classified 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional

By the end-user, the target market is bifurcated into hospitals, diagnostic centres, and research centres

By region, Asia- Pacific region accounts highest revenue share to the global medical X-ray equipment and imaging software market due to increasing rate of the cancer diagnosis

The report “ Global Medical X-Ray Equipment and Imaging Software Market, By Type (Equipment and Software), By Technology (Radiography/Mammography, Computed Tomography, and Fluoroscopy/Angiography), By Image Type (2-Dimensional and 3-Dimensional), By End- User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Research Centers), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ Rise in incidences of diseases and growing geriatric population increases the use of the medical X-ray equipment and the imaging software which is the major driving factor for the growth of the global market. Moreover, the increase in investments in the healthcare industry due to favourable government initiatives which is another growth factor for the target market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Medical X-Ray Equipment and Imaging Software Market”, By Treatment Type (Cosmetic Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedics, Bariatric Surgery, Fertility Treatment, Ophthalmic Treatment, Other Treatments), and by Region – global forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the global medical X-ray equipment and imaging software market includes GE Healthcare Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Hitachi Ltd., Canon Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Shimazdu Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Konica Minolta Inc., and MGM Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

