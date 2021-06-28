Market For Peptide-Based Cancer Therapeutics Is Set To Witness Incremental Growth Valuation Of US$ 11 Billion In 2022

Bortezomib: A Peptide-based Drug in Cancer Treatment for Inhibiting Proteasome

The global market for cancer therapeutics has been advancing with the recent discoveries of novel peptide-based drugs that can further enhance the efficacy of existing treatments. The hunt for natural and synthetic proteasome inhibitors is fueling research and development activities in the landscape, which is expected to transform peptide-based therapies in the cancer therapeutics market. In the coming years, the demand for peptide-based drugs that can target the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway is expected to give rise to new trends in the market.

In 2018, bortezomib drugs, which are a most-commonly used peptide-based drugs, worth of over US$ 3.2 billion were sold worldwide. Accounting for more than one-third revenue share of the global market for peptide-based cancer therapeutics, bortezomib is expected to witness double-digit growth in the coming years.

Improving Profitability and Efficacy of Peptide-based Therapies in Cancer Treatment

The global market for peptide-based cancer therapeutics is witnessing incremental growth at an astounding CAGR, and it is set to reach a valuation of US$ 11 billion in 2022. With the cancer therapeutics industry being steadfast in its research & development (R&D) activities, discoveries of innovative peptide-based drugs are expected to influence the emerging trends in the peptide-based cancer therapeutics market.

Adoption of peptide-based drugs in cancer treatments is expected to pick pace in the coming years, and growing awareness about unique benefits of peptide-based therapies in physical and non-surgical cancer treatments is mainly attributed for this trend.

As the genomic era in the healthcare industry allows healthcare professionals to identify and characterize endogenous peptide hormones for their receptors, and this has been encouraging healthcare professionals and researchers to kickstart development of novel peptide ligands targeting these receptors.

Cell-penetrating peptides are emerging as a highly efficient ligand incorporated in peptide-based therapeutics not only for conventional but also for oligonucleotide-based cancer therapeutics. Such innovations in the ligand or receptor-based targeting approaches are expected to foster growth of peptide-based therapies and peptide-based drugs in cancer therapeutics in the coming years.

The efficacy of peptide-based therapies became well known to the healthcare industry with advent of insulin therapy, and peptide-based drug delivery was introduced to the cancer therapeutics market.

Implementation of peptide drugs and peptide therapies in cancer therapeutics landscape has evolved remarkably in the past few years, and incorporating peptide-based drugs in chemotherapy has become a promising way to improve efficacy of cancer treatment today.

Stakeholders in the cancer therapeutics market are bolstering research into novel delivery approached that include combining peptide vaccines, peptide-based drugs, peptide-based therapies, and peptide-conjugated nanomaterials in cancer care to introduce innovative and more efficient cancer treatments.

Furthermore, with the ongoing research and clinical studies in personalized medicines for combating cancer, a new window of opportunities is likely to open for peptide-based drugs and peptide-based therapies in the cancer therapeutics market.

