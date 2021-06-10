Automotive Data Monetization Market analysis with covide-19 during Forecast 2025 | Harman International, AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, SMARTO

Global Automotive Data Monetization Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Automotive data monetization challenges all existing realities and forces incumbent automotive players to change their methods rapidly, many of which have only recently started developing services and goods that extract value from this amount of data. It would be possible to adapt and convert a business model, and, in this sense, cooperation with high-tech players might be an important step.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Continental AG, Wejo Limited, Otonomo, Xevo, IBM, Oracle, Tesla, Harman International, AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, SMARTO, Vinli Inc, Caruso GmbH, The Floow Limited

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Data Monetization market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Insurance

Predictive Maintenance

Mobility as a service

Government

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Data Monetization market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive Data Monetization market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Data Monetization players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Data Monetization with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automotive Data Monetization submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Automotive Data Monetization Market Size by Players

4 Automotive Data Monetization by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Automotive Data Monetization Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Continental AG

11.1.1 Continental AG Company Information

11.1.2 Continental AG Automotive Data Monetization Product Offered

11.1.3 Continental AG Automotive Data Monetization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Continental AG Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Continental AG Latest Developments

11.2 Wejo Limited

11.2.1 Wejo Limited Company Information

11.2.2 Wejo Limited Automotive Data Monetization Product Offered

11.2.3 Wejo Limited Automotive Data Monetization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Wejo Limited Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Wejo Limited Latest Developments

11.3 Otonomo

11.3.1 Otonomo Company Information

11.3.2 Otonomo Automotive Data Monetization Product Offered

11.3.3 Otonomo Automotive Data Monetization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Otonomo Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Otonomo Latest Developments

11.4 Xevo

