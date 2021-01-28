Market Analysis and Technological Opportunities of Global Metamaterials Market

Key Highlights:

In 2019, Continental Precious Minerals Inc. entered in an amalgamation agreement with Metamaterial Technologies Inc. to develop metamaterial.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global metamaterials market accounted for US$ 967.72Mn in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 20.80% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on material type, application, industry type, and region.

By material type, the global metamaterials market is segmented into electromagnetic metamaterial, terahertz metamaterial, photonic metamaterial, tunable metamaterial, and frequency selective surface metamaterial

By application, the global metamaterials market is categorized into the antenna, bea steering system, frequency selective surfaces, and sensing

By industry type, the global metamaterials market is sub-divided into aerospace and defence, automotive, medical instrumentation, telecommunication, and optics

By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global metamaterials market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to development in the infrastructure of the construction as Asia pacific region have most developing countries.

The report “Global Metamaterials Market, By Material Type (Electromagnetic Metamaterial, Terahertz Metamaterial, Photonic Metamaterial, Tunable Metamaterial, and Frequency Selective Surface Metamaterial), By Application (Antenna, Bea Steering System, Frequency Selective Surfaces, and Sensing), By Industry Type (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Medical Instrumentation, Telecommunication, and Optics), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″. The high demand for the varied industry type such as aerospace and defence, automotive, medical instrumentation, telecommunication, and optics which is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. Additionally, the superior properties of the metamaterials such as manipulating of electromagnetic waves, tunable properties and others which is another boosting factor for the growth of the target market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Metamaterials Market”, Global Metamaterials Market, By Material Type (Electromagnetic Metamaterial, Terahertz Metamaterial, Photonic Metamaterial, Tunable Metamaterial, and Frequency Selective Surface Metamaterial), By Application (Antenna, Bea Steering System, Frequency Selective Surfaces, and Sensing), By Industry Type (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Medical Instrumentation, Telecommunication, and Optics), and by Region – global forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the global metamaterials market includes Kymeta Corporation, Metamaterial Technologies, Inc., Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC, Multiwave Technologies AG, MediWise Ltd., MetaShield LLC., Fractal Antenna Systems Inc., and Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated

