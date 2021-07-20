Mark Wahlberg’s incredible physical transformation for his next role

Mark Wahlberg, best known for his role in Ted, is currently fully preparing for his next role in Rosalind Ross’ film Father Stu. The 50-year-old actor shared a snapshot of his physical transformation on Instagram and the difference is staggering.

The clothes don’t make the man

While most actors don’t need special physical training for their next role, there are times when an actor needs to change their looks for a role. Whether haircut, weight loss or muscle building, every transformation requires special training and adequate nutrition. Such is the case of Mark Wahlberg for his future role in Father Stu. In an Instagram post, the actor shows how his body has changed within 3 weeks.

Mark Wahlberg, who was a guest on the Tonight Show, also described his high-calorie diet for gaining weight quickly:

“For two weeks I had to devour 7,000 calories a day, then for 14 days another 11,000 calories. To be honest, it was fun for an hour … It’s so hard to force yourself to do. Lose weight, c easier, you eat less and exercise drifting but taking a lot with you at once … even if you are full you have to wake up after a meal to eat again. I ate every three hours. It was no fun.

Mark Wahlberg, whose moving and tragic star Long Story is particularly close to his heart, will co-produce the film alongside the lead role.

The film, directed by Rosalind Ross, tells the true story of Stuart Long, a boxer who promised a great career but ended up dead after a fight of extreme violence. The ex-boxer tries to rebuild himself, is employed in a museum in Pasadena, California and leads a quiet life. In 2003, Stuart Long was the victim of a terrible motorcycle accident that caused him to turn to religion while he was recovering. Ordained in 2007, the man learns that he has a rare degenerative disease and his condition is deteriorating very quickly. He switched from crutches to a wheelchair and finally died in 2016.

Father Stu, who is due to be released in 2022, will star Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson as father and Teresa Ruiz as his girlfriend.