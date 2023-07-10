Mark Rutte, Netherlands Prime Minister, Says He Will Leave Politics

Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Netherlands’s longest-serving prime minister, stated on Monday that he would step apart as his occasion’s chief and can be leaving politics within the coming months after his ruling coalition collapsed final week.

Mr. Rutte got here to energy in 2010 and earned the title “Teflon Mark” for his skill to climate political storms, however the failure of the 4 events in his coalition to come back to an settlement on the nation’s migration insurance policies set the stage for elections within the fall.

The chief of the Individuals’s Occasion for Freedom and Democracy, Mr. Rutte, 56, stays answerable for a caretaker authorities.

“This isn’t fully with out emotion,” he advised reporters, in response to the broadcaster NOS. “Nevertheless it feels good to move the baton.”