Mark Hamill reacts to the discovery of Rancor’s claw

The very famous Mark Hamill has walked away from the screens since Disney’s last Star Wars trilogy. This does not prevent him from being active enough on social networks, especially on Twitter. And he responded to the discovery of a claw of the creature that appears in Return of the Jedi.

A claw of resentment

To shake your memory, the rancor is the creature that appears in the hideout of Jabba the Hutt in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. When Luke Sywalker comes to the aid of Princess Leia and Han Solo, Jabba sets a trap for the Jedi Master by unleashing his terrifying creatures on him.

With her trapped underground and with a poor guard, Anakin Skywalker’s son intervenes and manages to hit the heavy grating over the creature’s head. The Muséum Archives Twitter account shared information about the discovery of the member of the beast.

Sorry, but I know a rancor’s hand when I see one. ud83d udc40 https://t.co/plAYuXpI4d

May 26, 2021

Sorry, but I’ll know a rancor’s hand when I see this.

a bird that disappeared 500 YEARS ago

You guessed it, this is obviously not the Tatooine small animal but a species of bird called the moa that disappeared about half a century ago. A group of archaeologists actually discovered this claw, which is 3300 years old and belongs to a bird of this breed. The similarity is still pretty obvious as the two links have four relatively identically arranged claws.