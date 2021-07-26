Mark Hamill has been hiding in every film since 2015

Mark Hamill has revealed that he has made secret cameos in every Star Wars film since 2015, including the Mandalorian series. The famous actor, best known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy and Disney’s, became a pop culture icon and took the opportunity to voice characters and also played mini-roles.

The former Jedi Master has had small roles throughout the franchise, including spin-offs like Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rogue One. From a wide variety of extraterrestrial creatures to a humble doctor, it’s difficult to list everything as he is featured in some films under the pen name William M. Patrick and in others under the name Patrick Correll. The 69-year-old actor has also switched to voice acting, a skill he’s so well used in recent Star Wars feature films.

Now that the @themandalorian mystery has been overcome, it could also be revealed that I have been vocalized in ALL b / w films except the prequels. Thanks to @matthewood for using me on Rogue One, Solo & the Sequels, so I have lines in #EpVII. Note: Look for roles played by Patrick Williams. # TrueStory https://t.co/kRQlo7uub8

Now that the secret of The Mandalorian is out, I might as well reveal that I am vocalized in ALL b / w films except the prequels. Thanks to @matthewood for using me on Rogue One, Solo, and the sequels. Look for the roles of Patrick Williams.

Some of his clandestine appearances have been revealed, others remain a mystery.

The character of Luke Skywalker didn’t appear until the end of the second season of The Mandalorian. Behind the scenes footage shows Mark Hamill as the EV-929 droid. He’s behind Tatooine’s bar next to the bounty hunter, played by Pedro Pascal.

We saw this droid in Return of the Jedi torturing other robots at the behest of the Empire.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

This cameo remains very mysterious, even though the pseudonym is shown in the credits. Some fans theorize this cameo as the person in the Yavin base intercom. Others have suggested that he played Bor Gullet, a mairan, a mind-read creature Saw Guerrera possesses. In fact, in the film there are fifteen puppeteers who take care of the animal’s movements when it begins to torment the imperial aviator-deserter.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

FOUND ON SOLO! Every day you gave us another surprise, Master Skywalker, maybe one day we will find out which alien from Solo you played pic.twitter.com/TryIyelY33

In the credits, the pseudonym William M. Patrick was found among the added voices. Fans thought Hamill was lending his voice to one of the “Cloud Rider” bandits, led by Enfys Nest.

Again, it’s a mysterious cameo, but fans have suggested that Hamill voiced his voice for one of Enfys Nest’s raiders.

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens

There is no Patrick Williams or William M. Patrick in the credits, but in the Extra Voices section there is a certain Patrick Correll who played a resistance doctor at the end of the film. According to the Star Wars official website, Patrick Correll is the actor who uttered the line “We had a heartbeat” when an injured Finn is brought back to the Resistance Base and fans believe it might actually be Mark Hamill.

The question is: why Patrick Correll? We can connect to the Millennium Falcon, a Corellian light freighter, and Patrick, Hamill’s brother.

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

This cameo is still relatively easy to find, as this time around Hamill was attributed under his true identity for playing the drunken alien Dobbu Scay, the little character who tries to play BB-8 like a slot machine on the casino planet Canto Bight to play. Nonetheless, Hamill didn’t actually play this character, instead performing full motion capture for appearance.

I filmed the scene in a full motion capture suit with a giant medicine ball to make me the same size as BB-8.

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

In the latest installment of Disney’s new trilogy, Mark Hamill voiced his voice to Ovission Boolio, a mine overseer who worked on the cause of the resistance and passed on vital information to Finn the ex-stormtrooper and BB-8. It was a very brief cameo as Boolio was beheaded by Kylo Ren some time later.

Given that Luke Skywalker’s performer has produced a cameo on every Star Wars live-action program since 2015, it’s fair to imagine that the same will apply to the next scheduled series, like Obi-Wan, which stands out as one of the most anticipated.