Mark Cuban Just Explained Why Gen Z Are Still Using Facebook

I’ve usually questioned if we’re all incorrect about Fb.

I don’t imply the half the place we query the info safety practices, since we’re positively proper about that. Or once we query a enterprise mannequin that hinges on exhibiting us adverts versus making a extremely compelling product.

The water-cooler conversations about who makes use of the platform are sometimes incorrect. We prefer to suppose Gen Z and different age teams have moved on to TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube. I’ve heard from readers and even colleagues who say Fb is a dinosaur.

Lots of the studies I’ve seen concerning the consumer demographics on Fb inform a special story. One report from final summer season suggests that every one age teams use Fb about the identical quantity. Globally, the age distribution tends to lean youthful, dominated by those that are about 18-24 years previous. What we is perhaps seeing is that older age teams have adopted Fb over different apps as a popular platform, at the same time as younger adults maintain utilizing it.

After which there’s this fast, throwaway remark from Mark Cuban in a latest podcast. The entrepreneur and Shark Tank host talked about in passing how he was stunned what number of younger adults are utilizing Fb Teams. That’s an excellent remark, and one which matches up with not solely the stats above however my very own experiences with this age group.

Gen Z prefer to accumulate information. A few of them are whip good, and they’re extraordinarily adept at utilizing their telephones. They view telephones as a portal into the unknown. Ask any query, or have interaction in a dialog with Gen Z, and they’re extra prone to lookup the reply rapidly on their telephones than these in different age teams. They’re reality seekers. In mentoring college students at a university, I discovered they had been far much less prone to settle for one thing at face worth or to observe a hunch or an assumption, which doesn’t make sense when you may Google it.

Fb Teams matches proper into that very same thought course of. When you may’t discover the reply on Google, it is sensible to ask an actual human as an alternative, particularly when you will have a subject that’s not precisely effectively formulated or lacks some context.

Whereas Gen Z won’t be posting or checking their information feed as usually, they do talk in Teams nearly like a relentless chat session. In addition they know that Teams members obtain a notification when there’s a brand new query. Gen Z prefer to see outcomes and don’t wish to wait round for solutions. They use Teams as a result of they know they’ll seemingly discover a solution to one thing rapidly.

Cuban went on to reward the Gen Z era for a associated cause, one which can also be stunning. Younger adults are likely to analysis and analyze issues to a larger diploma than older generations. Anybody aged 25 or youthful grew up with quick access to the Web and social media. They know methods to ask questions on Google, they usually use chat boards like Fb Teams to assist with homework, life questions, job conflicts, and every part else. Cuban even referred to as them “the best era” for that cause. They don’t prefer to assume something.

Curiously, most individuals I do know within the Gen Z age group don’t prefer to admit they use Fb. Cuban nailed it, although. They use Fb, simply in a really completely different manner from the remainder of us.