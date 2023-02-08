Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to ‘highlight’ the Chinese spy balloon

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on the State of the Union on February 7, 2023.Win McNamee/Getty Pictures

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia wore an ostentatious wool coat on the State of the Union.

The far-right congresswoman wore the coat to “spotlight” the Chinese language spy balloon, her workplace says.

The garment sells for $495 on Overland.com and “helps Peruvian artisans in incomes truthful wages.”

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia wore an ostentatious wool coat with an enormous fur trim to the State of the Union deal with on Tuesday night.

Based on her workplace, it was an effort to attract consideration to a Chinese language spy balloon that flew over the continental United States final week.

The far-right congresswoman “wore her outfit to spotlight one thing President Biden refused to deal with in his speech, the white Chinese language spy balloon,” spokesman Nick Dyer informed The Hill, saying she purchased it whereas campaigning for Rep. Harriet Hageman, who ran in a Republican major towards former Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming.

Whereas Biden didn’t explicitly point out the balloon, he did allude to it, saying “if China’s threatens our sovereignty, we’ll act to guard our nation. And we did.”

Based on Overland.com, the coat — dubbed “The Regina” — prices $495 and consists of 60% alpaca, 40% wool.

Greene, a self-described “Christian nationalist,” additionally supported Peruvian artisans together with her buy.

“This sustainable, heirloom-quality garment is a part of a set that helps Peruvian artisans in incomes truthful wages whereas preserving their ancestral heritage,” reads an outline of the garment. “These expert artists, lots of whom are moms, take pleasure of their creations and sometimes work from their very own residence studios.”

