Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other ‘strong Republican governors’ not to run for president

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to not run for president whereas she spoke at a rally in Ohio.Octavio Jones/Getty Photographs, Drew Angerer/Getty Photographs

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to not run for president in 2024.

She mentioned that operating for the White Home would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state.

“Please assist President Trump,” she advised DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday advised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to not compete with former President Donald Trump for the White Home, as hypothesis abounds that the 2 GOP heavyweights might sq. off in opposition to one another for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Talking at a Trump rally in Ohio, Greene urged DeSantis to stay governor of Florida and mentioned operating for president meant he would “abandon” his state. Trump was anticipated to announce a presidential run at Monday’s rally. As a substitute, he teased a “massive announcement” that he’ll be making on November 15.

Discussing Trump’s potential marketing campaign for the White Home, Proper Aspect Broadcasting Community host Brian Glenn advised Greene on the rally: “If anybody steps into the political ring and tries to problem President Trump so far as being the Republican nominee for 2024, we really feel prefer it’s political suicide. That is his social gathering, that is his race to run.”

“Completely, I feel that it is clear and apparent,” Greene responded.

“What we want on this nation, Brian, is we want robust Republican governors like Ron DeSantis,” she later mentioned.

“We want robust Republican governors to battle, keep in for eight years and save their states, to not abandon their states and attempt to run for president or another massive place,” Greene added.

“My message is for everybody, anybody that is contemplating operating for president in 2024 in opposition to President Trump, please assist President Trump,” she mentioned.

DeSantis has in latest months been thought of to be a powerful frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, although he additionally hasn’t announce a marketing campaign. Greene’s rhetoric that DeSantis would “abandon” his state by operating for president has additionally been utilized by his gubernatorial opponent, Democratic nominee Charlie Crist.

When Crist requested DeSantis at a political debate if he would serve a full time period if elected governor, DeSantis didn’t reply the query.

Representatives for Greene and DeSantis didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s requests for remark.

