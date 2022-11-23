Marjorie Taylor Greene Sparks Anger With ‘Pure Bloods’ Tweet About Unvaccinated

Extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) private account on Elon Musk’s Twitter was reinstated on Monday, some 11 months after it was completely suspended for sharing COVID-19 misinformation.

The conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker on Tuesday responded to a warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the retiring head of the Nationwide Institute of Allergy and Infectious Ailments, that the “actual hazard” this winter “is within the individuals who haven’t been vaccinated” with this boast about being unvaccinated from the lethal illness:

Greene swiped at COVID-19 masks and vaccine mandates in different tweets.

She then tweet-quoted a photograph shared by Juanita Broaddrick, who has accused Invoice Clinton of rape, which he denies. It featured a pie with the phrases “Unvaccinated and able to speak politics” written on it.

Broaddrick herself was reinstated to Twitter this week. Her account was locked in April after she falsely claimed that COVID vaccines “alter DNA.”

“Come to my home Juanita!” Greene wrote. “We’ll name our gathering ’Pure Bloods and Politics.′ We’ll cook dinner and talk about how we’ll ever survive one other upcoming darkish winter that Fauci has simply introduced.”

The “Pure Bloods” description of the unvaccinated caught in lots of Twitter customers’ craws:

