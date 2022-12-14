Marjorie Taylor Greene Schools The World On What Makes A ‘Real Insurrection’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) made one other try to defend her current assertion that the 2021 tried revolt on the U.S. Capitol would have been successful if solely she and Steve Bannon had been in cost.

This time, she managed to cite Jack Nicholson within the course of.

The controversial congresswoman brought on a firestorm when she made her feedback on the New York Younger Republican Membership in Manhattan on Saturday. Her remarks even drew criticism from the White Home.

Greene later claimed her feedback had been “sarcasm,” and continued to insist it was all a joke whereas talking to Steve Bannon for his every day podcast on Tuesday.

Bannon performed a recording of Greene’s authentic remarks. “It’s a joke!” Greene once more declared.

She then used the event to separate some hairs, claiming that what occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, wasn’t “an actual revolt.”

“Right here’s the joke, Steve,” she mentioned. “The joke is that this ― that the Democrats and the media have attacked us again and again, blamed you, blamed me, blamed everyone, blamed Trump, calling it an revolt. However the actuality is, it wasn’t an revolt. Individuals weren’t armed.”

Greene made her case for why it wasn’t an revolt revolt, within the course of paraphrasing Nathan Jessup, Nicholson’s character from the 1992 authorized drama “A Few Good Males.”

“If it had been an actual revolt, everybody would have been armed. And I used to be joking up there, after which the White Home and the media, they lose their thoughts,” she mentioned. “You wish to know why? They will’t deal with the reality. As a result of the reality about Jan. 6, the truth that all these Second Modification supporters, all these gun house owners weren’t armed!”

A 2021 NPR article famous that varied individuals concerned within the Capitol riot are in truth alleged to have carried weapons, together with stun weapons, collapsible batons and, in a minimum of three circumstances, firearms.

You possibly can hear Greene’s feedback beneath:

