Marjorie Taylor Greene Says ‘We Would’ve Won’ If She Organized The Jan. 6 Attack

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) steered the revolt on the U.S. Capitol would have been profitable if she’d been working the present.

“I need to let you know one thing. If Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we’d have gained. To not point out, we’d’ve been armed,” she mentioned of the Jan. 6, 2021, try by supporters of then-President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election, in keeping with the Southern Poverty Legislation Heart and the New York Publish.

Greene made the remark throughout a speech crammed with “one-liners trolling the political left” at an annual gala hosted by the New York Younger Republican Membership in Manhattan, the Publish reported.

The visitor checklist included a variety of high-profile right-wingers, together with Rudy Giuliani and Bannon, each former Trump advisers, and Donald Trump Jr., who reportedly spoke after Greene. Members of the white nationalist web site VDARE, right-wing propaganda group Challenge Veritas and far-right political operative Jack Posobeic have been additionally on the occasion.

Republican audio system repeatedly voiced anti-democratic and authoritarian ideology, which acquired loud cheers from viewers members, SPLC reported.

A number of newly elected Republican lawmakers have been reportedly current, together with New York’s George Santos, Georgia’s Mike Collins and Florida’s Cory Mills.

Final yr, Rolling Stone reported that Greene and different far-right members of Congress participated in planning each Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss and the Jan. 6 occasions that turned violent, in keeping with individuals who organized the pro-Trump rallies in Washington, D.C., that preceded the Capitol assault.

Greene has additionally been a loud advocate for folks jailed over their roles within the lethal assault on the Capitol, referring to them as “political prisoners.” Practically 900 people have been arrested in connection to the breach, together with over 275 who have been charged with assaulting or impeding legislation enforcement.

