Marjorie Taylor Greene Roasted For 'Unholy' Gripe About Sam Smith And Kim Petras
Marjorie Taylor Greene Roasted For ‘Unholy’ Gripe About Sam Smith And Kim Petras

Nidhi Gandhi

Shocker: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wasn’t a fan of Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ devilishly additional, purple leather-heavy Grammys efficiency.

The fiery, hell-themed rendition of their smash hit “Unholy” was sure to ruffle some feathers. Enter Greene, who provided her evaluation in a nonsensical, conspiracy-laden tweet Monday.

“The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic efficiency and was sponsored by Pfizer,” the anti-vaccine extremist and Christian nationalist wrote.

“And the Satanic Church now has an abortion clinic in NM that requires its sufferers to carry out a satanic ritual earlier than providers. American Christians have to get to work.”

Smith and Petras made historical past Sunday evening after they gained the award for Finest Pop Duo/Group Efficiency for “Unholy.” Smith, a four-time Grammy winner, turned the primary nonbinary artist to take dwelling the title, whereas Petras, a first-time nominee, turned the primary overtly transgender lady to take action.

Smith, who got here out as nonbinary in 2019, has been the goal of body-shaming and anti-LGBTQ hate from conservatives and trolls for the reason that launch of their new album, “Gloria.” The music video for one monitor particularly, the appropriately named “I’m Not Right here to Make Buddies,” set off a prudish outrage cycle following its January launch.

Whereas Greene and her followers clutched their pearls over Sunday evening’s efficiency, many Twitter customers might solely snort:

