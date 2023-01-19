Marjorie Taylor Greene Lashes Out At Matt Gaetz After His Attempt To Make Nice

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) apparently hasn’t forgiven her one-time pal Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) for going towards her within the Home speaker election.

Gaetz, who led the right-wing alliance that blocked Kevin McCarthy’s speakership for 14 rounds of voting, on Wednesday wrote a cheery message congratulating Greene on her committee assignments.

“Bravo,” Gaetz tweeted. “She’s going to do superb work for the individuals on these key committees she has EARNED.”

Greene, who broke from her traditional allies to help McCarthy’s speakership ― successfully guaranteeing her return to committee assignments she’d been stripped of in 2021 over violent and racist rhetoric ― threw it again in Gaetz’s face.

“Too unhealthy we’re weeks behind after you spent every week solely getting MTV from 5 to 1,” she tweeted again, referring to the “movement to vacate” rule change McCarthy agreed to safe the help of his Republican opponents. Beneath the brand new rule, just one member of Congress is required to deliver a movement to vacate, forcing a vote to take away the speaker.

“Because the main MAGA voice in Congress, I sit up for committees,” Greene added.

Gaetz adopted up with one other pleasant tweet.

“Properly, we obtained just a few different issues, however I’m thrilled the MTV is again to the pre-Pelosi commonplace,” he wrote. “Completely price it! We, the Individuals, will probably be in higher palms with MTG holding the corrupt Biden Admin accountable by way of committee service. I’m so right here for it.”

It didn’t appease Greene:

Greene is serving on the Home Oversight Committee and Homeland Safety Committee. She has additionally been publicly feuding with one other lawmaker with whom she’s normally aligned, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), over the latter’s opposition to McCarthy.

