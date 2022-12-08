Marjorie Taylor Greene Isn’t Too Happy With How Much Walker Asked For Her Help

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) sounded off about Herschel Walker – her state’s shedding Republican candidate for U.S. Senate – and mentioned it’s “extraordinarily insulting” his marketing campaign didn’t ask her to again him at extra occasions outdoors her district.

Greene informed Steve Bannon throughout an interview on Wednesday that Walker’s marketing campaign requested her to marketing campaign for him at “possibly two” or three occasions previous to the GOP candidate’s loss in her state’s runoff this week, a loss that she described as a “catastrophe in Georgia.”

“That is for Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham and the remainder of the Republican senators; you guys are the the explanation why we’re shedding Republican races all around the nation,” Greene added.

Greene’s feedback on McConnell and Graham’s function within the Georgia runoff loss this week are in distinction to the blame that quite a few Republicans are shifting to former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Walker final 12 months, for Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory towards the candidate.

Greene mentioned that Walker’s marketing campaign didn’t ask her fairly often to talk at his occasions, one thing she mentioned didn’t please her.

″…They solely requested me a few occasions in my very own district, which I discover extraordinarily insulting,” Greene mentioned.

HuffPost has reached out to the Walker marketing campaign for remark.

You’ll be able to watch extra of Greene’s sharp criticism beneath.

