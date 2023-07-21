Mariupol State University Holds Graduation at Its Campus in Exile

Within the earlier than occasions, there have been caps and robes and canapés, however Mariupol State College may provide solely a pared-down ceremony on Thursday for the category of 2023 on its campus in exile nearly 400 miles from its ravaged house metropolis.

Of the five hundred graduates, solely about 60 attended right here in Kyiv to gather their diplomas in individual at a brand new college house that could be a work in progress. The remainder took half on-line if they might, scattered by warfare round Ukraine and overseas.

It was a bittersweet second for the graduates of Mariupol, a metropolis that turned synonymous with the warfare’s brutality and devastation earlier than falling to the Russian invasion final 12 months. Even in digital type, the college has provided a way of transferring towards one thing past the warfare, and an oasis from the merciless realities they’ve all seen and felt, that have been by no means actually out of thoughts.

Valeriya Tkachenko, 21, continued her research in ecology and training, at the same time as her husband, Vladislav, underwent remedy and rehabilitation after shedding a leg within the battle for Azovstal, the sprawling steelworks the place Mariupol’s defenders made their final stand earlier than surrendering in Might 2022.