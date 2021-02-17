Maritime Situational Awareness Systems Market Study Report Based on Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The increasing piracy, maritime boundary violations, smuggling and trafficking, terrorism, and rising tensions between countries over territorial waters, etc., is forcing the governments to enhance their maritime situational awareness capabilities, thereby propelling the growth of the market. The development and procurement of new naval vessels such as frigates, submarines, etc. are expected to generate demand for newer generation sea-based situational awareness systems for surveillance and threat detection purposes.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing demand for situational awareness in aviation and military and use of mobility solutions transforming military tactical operations are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, significance of situational awareness in energy sector is anticipated to provide opportunities for the maritime situational awareness system market

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Maritime Situational Awareness System Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Maritime situational awareness system market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Maritime situational awareness system market with detailed market segmentation by component, product, applications. The global Maritime situational awareness system market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Maritime situational awareness system market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the Maritime situational awareness system market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Maritime situational awareness system market is segmented on the basis of component, product, applications. On the basis of component, market is segmented as sensors, displays and notification systems, GPS, gyroscopes, others. On the basis of product, market is segmented as fire and flood alarm systems, HMI, RFID solutions. On the basis of application, market is segmented as robots, smart infrastructure management, CBRN systems.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Maritime situational awareness system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Maritime situational awareness system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Maritime situational awareness system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive porter’s analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America highlighting the factors effecting the Maritime situational awareness system market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Maritime situational awareness system market organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Maritime situational awareness system market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Maritime situational awareness system market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Maritime situational awareness system market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Maritime situational awareness system market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

BAE Systems PLC

Elbit Systems Limited

FLIR Systems

HENSOLDT

L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab AB

Thales Group

