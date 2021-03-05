Maritime Safety Market 2021 – Industry Trends, Business Growth, Size, Future Scope, Analysis by Key Players and Forecast 2026
Maritime Safety Market registering a CAGR of 7.6% by forecast 2026
Maritime safety is referred to be the mission of United States coast guard. Coast guard investigates maritime incidents, merchant vessels, offshore drilling units and maritime facilities. Apart from these coast guards are also responsible for licensing mariners, documenting U.S. flagged vessels, and implementing a variety of safety programs. Maritime safety awareness, and regulatory compliances and standards may act as the major driver in the growth of marine safety. On the other hand, absence of uniform standards of technologies and solutions may hamper the market.
Global Maritime Safety Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.03 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 35.98 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can due to increasing trade and freight transport activities by sea. .
Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Hub Motor Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Market Drivers:
- Maritime safety awareness
- Regulatory compliances and standards
- Rising trade and freight transport activities by sea
Market Restraints:
- Ungoverned marine regions
- Absence of uniform standards of technologies and solutions
- Transnational organized crime (TOC)
Segmentation : Global Maritime Safety Market
By technologies and systems
Screening and scanning
Access control
Biometrics
Identification Card
Detectors
RFID tags
CARNE/HAZMAT detection
Laser Range Finder
Geographic information system
Surveillance and tracking
Underwater Surveillance
Video Surveillance
Automatic Identification System
Long-Range Identification And Tracking (LRIT)
Radar
Optronics
Thermal Imaging
Weather monitoring
SCADA
Communication
Satellite-Based
Radio-Based
Others
Long Range Acoustic Device
E-Navigation
Charts
Network Security
Cyber Security
Intruder Alarms
By services:
Training, risk assessment and investigation
Maintenance and support
Consulting
Others
By others segment :
Loss Prevention
Security Management
Counter Piracy
Kidnap
Response Consultancy
By categories:
Port And Critical Infrastructure Security
Vessel Security
Coastal Surveillance
By Geography:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global maritime safety market are BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., Harris Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Anschütz, Saab AB, Leonardo S.p.A., GRUPO EULEN, ABS Group, Consilium AB Publ., Vane Brothers, SOLAS MARINE SERVICES GROUP, Safety Management Systems, Siam Global Marine Safety Co., Ltd., and others
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, the EU’s Frontex border and coastguard agency and the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) had been contracted a number of military-grade UAVs to carry out surveillance programmes in waters around Europe. Texas Instruments Incorporated announced the launch of low cost high quality DLP technology chipset. This will enhance the Maritime Safety as it will monitor oil spills.
- In April 2019, NIMASA, PFSO exposed the falseness report on port security. This report explained that the U.S. Coast Guard is working with province rules. This report will become a driving factor in the industry because it will lead new playerS in.
Competitive Analysis
Global maritime safety market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of maritime safety market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Maritime Safety Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Maritime Safety market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Maritime Safety market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Maritime Safety market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
