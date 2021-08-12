Maritime Information Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Demand – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Maritime Information Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global maritime information market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Maritime information refers to a set of services that provide vital information and data required for understanding the events occurring in marine transportation. It is composed of advanced integrated technology, which is ideal for monitoring and surveillance purposes. The information gathered through these solutions helps control and manage the traffic on sea routes. The maritime information industry started in the 1950s with the introduction of containerization, such as car carriers, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers, or bulk carriers. With the growing sea trade and globalization, demand for maritime information has increased and the industry is witnessing technological advancements that have enabled the provision of real-time data.

Global Maritime Information Market Trends:

The growth in the industry can be attributed to a rise in trade activities amongst various countries led by rapid globalization and relaxation of trade laws. There are multiple benefits associated with maritime information systems, such as superior connectivity between the port and other ships and national territory protection. On account of these advantages, the market has been witnessing a buoyant demand from several end use industries. Besides this, the data collected from maritime information systems is highly useful in the commercial sector for analyzing the trade pattern and determining optimal routes and speed. This rise in demand has led operators to adopt advanced technologies for offering accurate data.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Inmarsat, L3 Technologies, ORBCOMM, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, exactEarth, Iridium Communications, etc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Application:

Maritime Information Analytics

Maritime Information Provision

Vessel Tracking

AIS (Automatic Identification System)

Market Breakup by End-User:

Government Defense Intelligence and Security Search and Rescue Government Agency Others

Commercial Port Management Business Intelligence Commercial Fishing Commercial Shipping Hydrographic and Charting Commercial Offshore Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

