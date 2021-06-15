Maritime Analytics Market Growth Influencing Trends with 10.0% of CAGR by 2027 – Planet Labs, Prisma Electronics SA, Shipnet, Sparkcognition, Spire Global

The rising trend of digitalization, positive economic growth, increasing technology adoption across industries, and growing investments in the shipping infrastructure development are the major factors that are anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for maritime analytics market players during the forecast period.

Maritime Analytics Market in APAC to Grow at Highest CAGR

In terms of growth, APAC is anticipated to be the fastest growing region with an impressive CAGR of 12.3% during 2020-2027. APAC region comprises several developing economies such as China, India, and several southeast countries, which have high potential for the future growth of maritime analytics market. For instance, China has seen highest increase in its fleet value in 2019 by reaching up to US $90 billion. Japan, Singapore, and South Korea are other key countries contributing significantly in terms of fleet value and adoption of maritime analytics. Also, India, China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea are significant contributors to ongoing technological innovations in APAC. Rapid developments in technologies, initiatives from governments, digitalization of economies, and rising disposable income of the middle-income class group are among the factors propelling the region’s overall economic growth, which are driving the regions steadily from a developing stage to a developed stage.

In 2019, China witnessed the highest increase in the value of ship owning among the other countries. Simultaneously, the country also suffered the largest drop in the total fleet value of container. Japan occupies second place as the Japan based companies witness the highest addition of value from the LPG carriers, a segment wherein many of the other nations witnessed an alleviation of value.

Key Findings of Study:

The integration of digital technologies in maritime processes, operations, and business models to enhance productivity, increase security, and reduce operational costs has been growing at an unprecedented rate. Digital transformation hasnow become a critical need for sustainable growth and competitive advantage for any enterprise, owing to the increasing customer demands and rising industry competition. Companies across the world are embracing digitalization to transform their business processes for achieving high operational output and increased profits. The maritime industry is no exception to this trend and it is presently going through a paradigm shift with evolving business models, technology adoption, changing cost structures, and increasing competition levels. The key areas for digital transformation in maritime industry include development of new business models, digitalization of core operations, and using analytics for better decision making. Process optimization, high operational efficiency, cost reduction, and prevention of human errors are some of the key factors that are fuelling the demand of digital solutions in global maritime industry. All these benefits offered by digital solutions are anticipated to drive the demand for these solutions in global maritime industry.

