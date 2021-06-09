Marine Watertight Doors Market outlook Opportunities and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2021-2026
Marine Watertight Doors Market
Marine watertight door is a door specifically used to stop the access of water from one compartment to another during flooding or collision of a ship. It also acts as a safety barrier by limiting the water spread inside the vessel of the ships and other marine vehicles. The manufacturing of marine watertight door is complex as it needs to be strong and stiff for the prevention of high pressure and load of water. Therefore, it is usually made from stainless steel and aluminumthat provides the door excellent durability, strength and prevents corrosion by saline water. Due to its capability to restrict the entry of water, these doors are used in various marine vehicles such as cruiser, yachts, coastal military petrol vessels, and combat ships.
The market for marine watertight door is expected to reach rise at a CAGR of 5.9percent during the forecast period. Rapidly growing shipping and fishing activities around the globe drives the growth of the Marine Watertight Door Market.
MARINE WATERTIGHT DOOR MARKET SEGMENTATION:
By Type
- Sliding Watertight Door
- Hinged Watertight Door
By Ship Type:
- Containers
- Transportation & general Cargo
- Offshore Support Vessels
- Bulk Carriers
- Cruise & Passenger Ships
- Fishing Vessel
- Naval Ships & Vessels
By Material Type:
- Cast Iron
- Aluminium
- Stainless Steel
By Material Type:
- OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)
- Aftermarket
By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
REGIONAL INSIGHT:
Asia Pacific is likely to be the most profitable region during the forecast period. This is attributed to the factors such as increasing shipbuilding industry, rising manufacturing industry and surge in sea tourism. Also, countries such as Singapore, China and Japan are major contributor towards the growth of marine watertight door market in this region. Growing emphasis on the use of natural gas by developing nation in Southeast Asia along with the surging exploration activities are expected to drive the demand for off-shore vessels. This in turn boosts the demand of marine watertight door market in the Southeast Asia Market.
On the other hand, growing industrialisation, commercialization and rising demand of consumer goods has led to the increasing rate of transportation across Middle East and Africa. This factor has driven the growth of marine industry which in turn is estimated to fuel the growth of marine watertight door market.
However, North America and Europe is expected to show prominent growth rate throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rising disposable income in these regions which has driven the international trade. In addition, surging marine and coastal tourism in Europe is expected to boost the growth of the marine watertight door. Moreover, growing demand of durable and cost reliable shipbuilding products in North America and Europe is projected to accelerate the growth of marine watertight door market in these regions.
FEW KEY PLAYERS IN MARINE WATERTIGHT DOORMARKET:
- Thormarine
- Westmoor Engineering
- Baier Marine
- AdvanTec Marine
- Shanghai Zhiyou Marine & Offshore Equipment Co.,Ltd
- Railway Specialties Corporation
- Cen-Tex Marine Fabricators, Inc.
- Godrej Security Solutions
- Standard Equipment Company, Inc.
- MML Marine Limited
- Juniper Industries, Inc.
