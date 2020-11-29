Marine Seats Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

The global marine seats market holds immense potential due to increase in marine tourism and leisure activities. Marine seats are used in pleasure boats, trawlers, super yachts, workboats, commercial vessels, and military crafts. They are mounted over the deck or under the deck as per the application and type of the boat. Water resistant and water proof materials such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyester composite fabrics are used in the manufacturing of these seats as it stays tight on the frame and can be completely water proof. Furthermore, contouring, backrest angle, proper dimensions, seat height, shock absorption, cushioning, and breathability are some of the factors that make the marine seats comfortable.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Seat Type, Ship Type, Component, End User, and Region Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered Major players analyzed include West Marine, Quality Pacific Manufacturing, Inc., Thomas Scott Seating Ltd, Swann Systems Ltd., Springfield Marine Company, Mercury Marine, Ullman Dynamics, Tappezzeria Nautica Beggio, Todd Marine Products, and The Wise Company, Inc.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The marine seats market has been growing consistently during past few years; however, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to restrain the market growth as manufactures will mitigate losses due to lack of marine seat demand.

COVID-19 has forced marine seat manufacturers to cease their production, order delivery, and installation operations due to lack of site access, interrupted supply chain, and shortage of manpower.

In the wake of COVID-19 spread there is an increased vigilance globally against the consumption of animal & sea-food products, as a result marine trade and fishing activities has been disrupted due to reduced demand for sea-food.

Travel restrictions imposed by governments worldwide to control COVID-19 has ceased all marine leisure & travel activities.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in marine tourism & adventure sports; increase in demand for custom-built marine seats for cruise, boats, yachts, & other marine vessels; and rise in adoption of 3D printing as on-demand production enable are some of the factors that drive the growth of the global marine seats market. However, high maintenance cost and market fragmentation are expected to hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growth in marine infrastructure, increase in marine trade activities, and recent R&D on marine seats to make it better and provide more comfort are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for the market expansion.

The global marine seats market trends are as follows:

Surge in marine tourism & adventure sports

The demand for boats and other marine vessels for leisure and sporting activities is on the rise. Furthermore, rise in number of boat shows & events has been attracting consumers to invest in leisure marine vessels. In addition, growing consumer fascination toward luxurious maritime travel is prompting cruise operators to substantially increase their passenger seating capacity. All these factors boost the growth of the global marine seats market.

Increase in demand for custom-built marine seats for cruise, boats, yachts, and other marine vessels

Demand for custom-built marine seats is on the rise to fulfill user pursuit of comfort, ergonomics, and technology. Meanwhile, marine seats manufacturers continue capitalizing on growing demand for customized solutions as boat operators and owners are continuously seeking options to replace their original seating with premium customized marine seats. Such increase in demand for customization is expected to drive the growth of the global marine seats market.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Seat Type Helm Seat

Passenger Seat

Lounge Seat

General Seat

Motor Boat Passenger Seat

Others Ship Type Commercial

Military Component Base

Pedestal

Footrest

Seat Cushion

Seat Mount

Others End User OEM

Aftermarket

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global marine seats industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global marine seats market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global marine seats market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global marine seats market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

