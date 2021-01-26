Marine Park or Ocean Park Market 2021-28 shooting massive revenues in future with Liaoning Linghai Dalinghe National Marine Park, Dalian Laohutan Ocean Park, Lianyungang Haizhou Bay National Marine Park, Hainan Wanning Laoyehai National Marine Park, Zhuhai Chimelong Ocean

Marine parks usually allow recreational activities, such as boating, snorkeling, and sport fishing. Most marine parks also include zones for commercial fishing, sometimes called open zones. They may also include no-take zones, which prohibit extractive activities, such as fishing, mining, and drilling.

The 2.06-million-square-kilometer marine reserve, which covers an area larger than Mexico and includes the area under the Ross Ice Shelf, is the world’s largest marine protected area.

The goal of the sanctuary system is to protect important natural and cultural places, while still allowing people to enjoy and use the ocean.

Marine Protected Areas are important for the future because it can protect depleted, threatened, rare, and endangered species and populations. Furthermore, protecting MPA’s can help preserve habitats that are considered critical for the survival of lifecycles of species.

Marine National Park in the Gulf of Kutch is situated on the southern shore of the Gulf of Kutch in the Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat state, India.

Top Key Players:

Liaoning Linghai Dalinghe National Marine Park, Dalian Laohutan Ocean Park, Lianyungang Haizhou Bay National Marine Park, Hainan Wanning Laoyehai National Marine Park, Zhuhai Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, Zhejiang Sheng National Marine Park, Qingdao Polar Ocean World, Qingdao Jiaozhou Bay National Marine Park, Zhejiang Dongtou National Marine Park, Hangzhou Changqiao Polar Ocean Park, Hong Kong Ocean Park, Fujian Chongwu National Marine Park, Chengdu Haichang Polar Ocean Park & Guangdong Nan’ao Qing’ao Bay National Marine Park

Market segmentation:

On the basis of type

Medium Size

Large Size

On the basis of application

Personal

Family

Group

