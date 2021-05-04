Marine Outboard Engine Market Forecast to 2027 – Deutz AG, Honda Motor Company, Brunswick Corporation, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Tohatsu Corporation, Kräutler Elektromaschinen GmbH Ltd.

The marine outboard engine is used in fishing vessels. A marine outboard motor is a complete, compact vessel propulsion system designed to be mounted on the craft’s transom. It includes an engine, reduction gearing, and a propeller. These motors are particularly suitable for small craft. They are sometimes also used to move floating docks. Four stroke is the most preferred engine-type as it offers higher fuel efficiency and better performance.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The four stroke is the most preferred engine-type as it offers higher fuel efficiency and better performance is driving the growth of the marine outboard engine market. However, the lowered marine recreational activities may restrain the growth of the marine outboard engine market. Furthermore, the need of engines used for fishing vessels is anticipated to create market opportunities for the marine outboard engine market during the forecast period.

Studying and analyzing the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Marine Outboard Engine industry, the report provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

Major Players in the market are: Deutz AG, Honda Motor Company, Brunswick Corporation, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Tohatsu Corporation, Kräutler Elektromaschinen GmbH Ltd.

Global Marine Outboard Engine Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Power (Less than 30 HP, 30HP to 100 HP, Above 100 HP); Engine (Two Stroke Carburetted, Two Stroke Electronic Fuel Injection, Two Stroke Direct Injection System, Four Stroke Carburetted, Four Stroke Electronic Fuel Injection); Ignition (Electric, Manual); Boat (Fishing Vessel, Recreational Vessel, Special Purpose Boats) and Geography

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Marine Outboard Engine market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as, sea port, inland port, warm water port, dry port, and others. Further, On the basis of application the market is segmented as passenger applications, and cargo applications.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Marine Outboard Engine based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Marine Outboard Engine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Marine Outboard Engine from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Marine Outboard Engine market in these regions.

