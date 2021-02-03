Marine Lighting Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants DRSA, ENSTO Group, HELLA GmbH, Innovative Lighting

The global marine lighting market was valued US$ 1.61 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3.08 Bn by 2027, with a CAGR growth rate of 7.7% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The shipbuilding activities are growing across the globe, especially in the markets such as China and the US, owing to the increasing number of travelers and trade activities. The increasing shipbuilding activities across the globe are expected to influence the growth of marine lighting solutions positively.

The growing seaborne trade activities across the globe owing to the healthy trade relation is another factor fueling the shipbuilding industry, which would result in increasing the demand for marine lighting solutions. Additionally, there are various regulatory standards set by governing bodies such as the American Bureau of Shipping and the Department of Transport and Main Roads Australia regarding the lighting, necessitates the use of various lighting fixtures to meet the required standards. Also, demand for recreational boats such as yacht, superyacht, and luxury private boats is also growing across the globe.

The report segments the global marine lighting market as follows:



Global Marine Lighting Market – By Type

Functional

Decorative

Global Marine Lighting Market – By Technology

LED

Halogen

Fluorescent

Xenon

Global Marine Lighting Market – By Application

Navigation Lights

Dome Lights

Compartment and Utility

Safety Lights

Docking Lights

Others

Global Marine Lighting Market – By End-User

Commercial Ship

Passenger Ship

Others

The reports cover key developments in the Marine Lighting Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Marine Lighting Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

