Marine Heat Exchanger Market Competitive Landscape and Application Development Analysis to 2018 – 2028

Marine Heat Exchanger Market: Introduction

Marine heat exchangers are used to reduce the temperature of the engine in a boat, yacht, vessel or a ship by transferring heat to another medium. These two medium are separated by a solid membrane. Marine heat exchanger can exchange heat between gas and liquid, liquid and liquid, and liquid and gas etc.

The key advantages of reducing the pollution in the marine environment is a driving force for the adoption of marine heat exchanger. The marine heat exchangers play a key role in the applications such as propulsion plant, power generation system, sir systems, fuel injection, refrigeration system, air conditioning, fresh water, and steam turbine.

A sacrificial zinc anode is added in the marine heat exchanger for protecting it from corrosive salts. Periodic maintenance and cleaning will reduce the obstruction of flow of water and the engine with overheat.

Marine Heat Exchanger Market: Market Dynamics

The recent development with the concept of the box cooler positively reflected in sales of shell and tube marine heat exchangers for water-water and/or oil cooling. The growing competition for marine heat exchanger is posing a key challenge between the global players with the Asian players in terms of cost competiveness. The plate type marine heat exchangers are advantageous as they are manufacturer with different characterizes and it can be adapted to a wide variety of applications. These plate type marine heat exchangers can easily be disassembled for services such as maintenance, inspection, or even expansion by adding plates

The regulations laid by International Marine Organization in meeting the low emission standards has driven the adoption of new marine heat exchangers in the merchant fleet. In addition to that, there are new ship building contracts which is positively driving the global marine heat exchanger market. The rising population and seaborne trade is set to increase the adoption of marine heat exchanger in the developing regions such as Asia, Africa and Latin Africa.

Marine Heat Exchanger Market: Market segmentation

The global marine heat exchanger market can be segmented into product type, material type, end use and application.

On the basis of product type, the global marine heat exchanger market is segmented into:

Plate

Welded Plates

Plate & Frame

Shell & Tube

On the basis of material type, the global marine heat exchanger market is segmented into:

Titanium

Carbon steel

Stainless steel

Others

On the basis of application, the global marine heat exchanger market is segmented into:

Condenser

Heater

Cooler

On the basis of end use, the global marine heat exchanger market is segmented into:

Yachts

Tankers

Offshore Rigs

Cruise Ships

Naval Vessels

FPSO Vessels

Freight Vessels

Marine Heat Exchanger Market: Regional Outlook

Globally there are over 50,000 merchant ships for trading, transporting a wide range of cargo and the marine heat exchangers are installed. The titanium based marine heat exchangers are commonly deployed in ships, vessels, etc. but research and development are structured by leading manufacturers to enhance the efficiency and reduce corrosion. The key manufacturers of marine heat exchangers are based in Europe and North America, and their strategy to have a strong presence in the South East Asian countries will attract new projects and opportunities for mergers and acquisitions or collaborations.

The manufacturers are offering protective coating solutions to inhibit erosion, corrosion, and calcification thereby increasing the lifecycle of the marine heat exchanger. Further growth in investments by developing economies in the shipping industry and growing vessel and fleet operations will drive the marine heat exchanger market. The investment and new shipping and logistics projects in developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, etc. are estimated to supplement the growth of the global marine heat exchanger market during the forecast period.

Marine Heat Exchanger Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global marine heat exchanger market are:

ALFA LAVAL

Duramax Marine LLC

EJ Bowman

HISAKA WORKS LTD.

Kelvion Holding GmbH

NRF

Onda S.p.A.

PARAT Halvorsen AS

SPERRE INDUSTRI AS

