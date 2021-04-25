Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS) – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)
The Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS) market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS) companies during the forecast period.
The Marine Growth Prevention System(MGPS) accomplishes dual tasks – pipework anti-fouling and corrosion suppression, by taking advantages of active metal cations(or hypochlorite) generated based on electrolytic principle and distributing the electrolyte into pipework using flowing seawater as media. The system can dramatically enhance operational efficiency and equipment performance of seawater systems, i.e. water pumps, heat exchangers, condensers, etc.
The Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS) market report covers the leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. Leading players in this market include:
EPE (POLCOR)
Evac Group (Cathelco)
Titanium Tantalum Products Limited
Sargam
Argent Pacific
Azienda Chimica Genovese
WCS
MCPS
Cathodic Marine Engineering
Vyas Metals Co
YGZ Engineering
KC Ltd
CCE
Shanghai Electric Group (Ceyco)
MME Group
Application Outline:
Marine Engineering
Seawater Pipework System
Others
Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS) Market: Type Outlook
Anti-fouling Prevention System
Corrosion Prevention System
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS) Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS) Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS) Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS) Market in Major Countries
7 North America Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS) Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS) Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS) Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS) Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Global Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS) market: regional segments
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Target Audience:
Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS) manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS)
Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS) industry associations
Product managers, Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS) potential investors
Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS) key stakeholders
Marine Growth Prevention Systems (MGPS) end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Key questions answered in the report
What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?
What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?
How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?
What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?
