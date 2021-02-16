Marine Fender Market hits US$1,048 Mn by 2028|| Bridgestone Corporation, ANCHOR MARINE & SUPPLY, INMARE, Lalizas Italia s.r.l., J.C. MacElroy Company, Inc., MARINE FENDERS INTERNATIONAL, INC., SHIBATA INDUSTRIAL CO, Trelleborg Marine Systems

The Global Marine Fender Market is expected to reach $1,048.33 million growing at a CAGR of +5% during the forecast period of 2021-28.

Fenders are bumpers designed to absorb the kinetic energy of a vessel berthing against a jetty, quay or another vessel. They prevent damages to boats, vessels and berthing structures.

Fenders act as a cushion to protect boats from damage against docks and other boats moored nearby. Different vessel lengths and weights require fenders of different shapes and sizes. Fenders are made from a variety of materials. Most commonly, they are inflatable and made from PVC or marine-grade vinyl.

Asia Pacific region has a huge demand due to the availability of natural rubber in adequate amount in the region and expansion of ports in the ASEAN region and China as a result of a rise in trade.

Key Players:

Bridgestone Corporation, ANCHOR MARINE & SUPPLY, INC., INMARE, Lalizas Italia s.r.l., J.C. MacElroy Company, Inc., MARINE FENDERS INTERNATIONAL, INC., SHIBATA INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., Trelleborg Marine Systems, THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD., Urethane Products Corporation., and Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Marine Fender market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Marine Fender market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Marine Fender market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Marine Fender market.

Market Report Segment: by type

Cell Fender

Cone Fender

Arch fender

Pneumatic Fender

Element fender

Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The following sections of this versatile report on Marine Fender market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Marine Fender market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

