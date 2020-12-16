Marine Electronics Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And Benchmarking. | Transas, Kongsberg Gruppen, Intellian, Honeywell Process Solutions, Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics Inc. (Hummingbird)

Marine Electronics Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Marine Electronics Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Marine electronics are specially designed electronic devices used in ships, yachts or boats, which have water proofing or water corrosion resistance properties that protect ships, boats or yachts from salty water, brackish water, and irregular waves. These devices come in sizes ranging from 7 inches to 19 inches. Each marine device has its own specific function. Electronic devices that are used in marine environment comprise global positioning system devices (GPS), radio detection and ranging (RADAR) and video displays, chart plotters, sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) systems, radar displays used to give radar data to operator, and chart plotters used in navigation application.

Ability of marine electronics to withstand extreme weather conditions is one of the major factors driving growth of the market

The marine environment is subjected to extreme weather conditions such as change in temperature, exposure to direct sunlight, salty water, vibrations, and environmental condensation. The marine vessels that are constantly exposed to such conditions require electronic devices, which can withstand such harsh conditions. This is expected to drive growth of the marine electronics market.

Global Marine Electronics Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are the largest markets for marine electronic devices. North America and Europe largely invests in manufacturing of boats and also implements advanced technologies such as marine electronics in boats. This drives growth of the marine electronics market. According to a 2017 report of the International Trade Administration (ITA), the total U.S. exports of marine electronics is expected to grow by 5 percent annually and reach an estimated US$ 2.4 billion in 2018.

Global Marine Electronics Market: Key Developments

In February 2017, Transas, the innovative, digital solutions company partnered with Japan Radio Company (JRC), a leading global marine electronics company to work together in research and development, product distribution and project collaboration.

In March 2018, Wartsila, a global technology group, acquired Transas, an innovative, digital solutions provider. This acquisition is a recognition of Transas’ strong position in the maritime technologies market.

In July 2019, KPM-Marine partnered with marine electronics and safety equipment distributor Pinpoint Electronics to increase the global audience for its product line using Pinpoint’s diverse customer base and expertise in delivering products into shipyards, boat builders, the military and commercial fleets.

In March 2018, Speedcast International Limited, provider of remote communication and IT solutions, partnered with SRH Marine to provide Maritime vessels with Navigation as a Service (NaaS), a simplified electronic distribution of electronic navigational charts and updates. Speedcast NaaS is powered by Speedcast’s SIGMA Gateway platform and SRH Marine’s Pilot.

Marine Electronics Market Keyplayers: Transas, Kongsberg Gruppen, Intellian, Honeywell Process Solutions, Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics Inc. (Hummingbird), Atlas Electronics, FLIR Systems, Furuno electric, Garmin, Navico, Neptune Sonar, and Northrop Grumman

Marine Electronics Market Taxonomy

On the basis of end user, the global marine electronics market is segmented into:

Commercial shipping

Work Boats

Naval

Fishing Vessels

Recreational Boats

On the basis of display type, the global marine electronics market is segmented into:

Multi-functional

Instrumental

On the basis of system, the global marine electronics market is segmented into:

Control System

Monitoring System

Navigational System

Communication System

