Marine Diesel Engine Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Marine Diesel Engine Market 2020-2030: Increase in demand for economically viable engines, which are reliable, durable, and fuel efficient further complements the marine diesel engines market penetration. Emphasis of the shipping industry largely on developing advanced engines that improve the fuel efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emission also fuels the growth of the market. Phasing out of traditional steam engines from various utility sectors further provides a significant push to marine diesel engines market. Further, cost affordability enhances the market share. Also, decline in the crude oil price further stimulates the product demand. Government restrictions and environmental restrictions on diesel engine act as barriers for the growth of marine diesel engine markets. Rise in investment toward shipbuilding sector coupled with increase in R&D toward environment friendly technology and improved fuel efficiency sustains the growth of marine diesel engines market.

The key players in the marine diesel engine market are John Deere (U.S.), Yanmar Marine International B.V. (The Netherlands), Caterpillar (U.S.), Wrtsil (Finland), Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan), BMW AG (Germany), Cummins Inc. (U.S.), MAN SE (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), and International Diesel Engines (U.S.).

Marine diesel engines are used for main propulsion or turning the propeller/s of the normal ships and are usually of 2-stroke engines while those used for providing auxiliary power are usually 4-stroke high speed diesel engines. The general operating efficiency of marine diesel engine operate at an average efficiency of 40% to 50% depending upon the age of the engine, deadweight tonnage, and vessel size.

The marine diesel engine market is segmented on the basis of engine system, technology, and geography. The market segmentation for engine system includes low, medium, and high speed. The market segmentation for types include 2 stroke and 4 stroke. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA).

Marine Diesel Engine Market Key Segmentation:

By Engine System

o Low Speed

o Medium Speed

o High Speed

By Types

o 2 Stroke

o 4 Stroke

Key Market Players

o John Deere (U.S.)

o Yanmar Marine International B.V. ( The Netherlands)

o Caterpillar (U.S.)

o Wrtsil (Finland)

o Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan)

o BMW AG (Germany)

o Cummins Inc.(U.S.)

o MAN SE (Germany)

o Daimler AG (Germany)

o International Diesel Engines (U.S.)

