Marine Composites Market To Boom In Near Future By 2027 Scrutinized In New Research

Marine composites market is expected to grow at a rate of 6.90% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Marine composites market report analyses the growth due to accelerating demand for high speed vessels.

Market research report adoption is becoming very essential for the businesses as it supports with the better decision making, revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and profitable business.

Few of the major competitors currently working in Marine Composites market are Owens Corning, SGL Group – The Carbon Company, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Cytec Solvay Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation., TEIJIN LIMITED., Hexcel Corporation, DuPont, HYOSUNG, Gurit (UK), ZOLTEK, Premier Composite Technologies (PCT), PJSC TATNEFT, ADVANCED CUSTOM MANUFACTURING, Aeromarine Industries Ltd, Airborne, Composites One, Hexion, Marine Concepts / Design Concepts, Cytec Solvay Group, Airex AG, Fleming Marine Composites, Multimarine Manufacturing Ltd and ACM&C among other.

The Marine Composites Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Composite Type (Metal Matrix Composite, Ceramic Matrix Composite and Polymer Matrix Composite), Fiber Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Natural Fibers and Others), Resin Type (Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Epoxy, Thermoplastic, Phenolic, Acrylic, Others), Vessel Type (Power Boats, Sailboats, Cruise Ships, Cargo Vessels, Naval Boats, Jet Boats, Personal Watercraft and Others)

What is Marine Composites?

The demand for high-speed boats is increasingly growing as a result of increased recreational activities, especially in the U.S. The composite’s low weight and high impact strength combines to create a high strength-to-weight ratio which is suitable in most of the recreational boats for all types of applications. The low composite weight increases the fuel efficiency, while the high impact strength leads to better boat shear resistance. Lightweight composites are suitable for making various ship parts, such as funnels, bulkheads, decks, watertight doors, pipes, and ducts for ventilation. When used in propellers, the composite offers many advantages including lower cost, lower weight, better noise damping, lower magnetic signature and superior corrosion resistance and the mentioned factors thus drives the marine composites market growth in the forecast period. The high raw material costs and high composite manufacturing expenses boost the total cost of composites resulting in reduced economies of scale which challenges the marine composites market growth.

The continued improvement in the manufacturing process in line with increased carbon fiber demand would reduce long-run carbon fiber prices and restraint’s the marine composites market growth. The recreational boat market is a significant part of the global leisure industry. The leisure boat industry is driven by growing use of recreational boats, increased consumer spending power and a rise in the number of HNWIs (high net worth individuals) and acts as opportunities for marine composites market growth in the above stated forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

