Marine Collagen Market Research Report By Source; By Type; By Application; By Animal and by Region – Global Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Marine Collagen Market By Source (Bones & Tendons, Scales, Skin and Muscles and Others); By Type (Type III, Type II, Type I and Others); By Application (Medical, Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals and Others); By Animal (Fish and Others) and by Region: Global Industry Trends, Dynamics, Competitive Insights and Forecast Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Marine Collagen Market is estimated to grow from USD 668.6 Million in 2019 to USD 1,135.9 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2020-2027.

Market Overview:

Collagen is the most abundant naturally occurring protein polymer found in the body which has vital role in providing skin structure. Extra-cellular matrix of most connective tissues within the mammalian body is predominantly composed of collagen and comprises of almost one third of all body protein.

Collagen acts as a major building block for tendons, bones, ligaments, muscles and also helps in blood clotting. Collagen is also found in the teeth, blood vessels, corneas etc. Collagen occurs almost in 16 different types of which Type I, Type II, Type III and Type IV are major types.

Collagen has vital role in body structure and is found in connective tissues of animal foods. Currently, collagen has gained popularity as a nutritional supplement/nutraceutical and major ingredient in shampoos, lotions etc.

It’s also been used in regenerative medicine in medical applications such as bone graft substitute, dental plugs, dental membranes, cartilage and tendon repair, dermal fillers, etc. Collagen based biomaterials offer great advantage in regenerative medicine as they are safe due to biodegradability and have excellent biocompatibility due to weak antigenicity.

Collagen supplements are widely been recommended for improving muscle mass, suppression of arthritis development and progression, improving skin appearance and elasticity. High quality collagen is manufactured commercially from marine animal sources such as fish, molluscas, jellyfish, starfish, sharks, sponge etc. Fish waste is wide worldwide and this waste is utilized to produce marine collagen for commercial applications.

Global marine collagen market growth accelerating factors include growing consumer focus on adoption of healthy lifestyle, increasing use of protein diets, increasing demand from cosmetic industry and increasing R&D activities. Marine collagen is widely consumed as protein source due to health benefits such as bone and skin regeneration, easy biodegradability and better biocompatibility.

Increasing use of collagen in beauty products, technological advancements and increasing focus on by-product processing and utilization in fish processing industry additionally boost the market growth of marine collagen market.

However, side effects and allergy concerns of marine collagen and high import duty are major factors that may restrain the market growth. Also, availability of large number of substitutes may also limit the market growth in the coming future. Emerging markets such as India, China, Southeast Asia, Brazil etc. offer great growth potential for marine collagen market.

Also, increasing prevalence of asthma and allergies, availability of private and government R&D funding, increasing demand for processed food offer growth opportunities for marine collagen market. Stringent regulations for use of collagen in food and cosmetics and high processing cost are major market challenges to marine collagen manufacturers.

"Final Report will cover a detailed analysis regarding the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Segmentation Analysis

The global market for the marine collagen is segmented based on into the type, application, animal, source and region.

By Type

Based on the type, the global market is segmented into Type III, Type II, Type I and others. Type I segment dominated the market in 2019 with largest revenue share as type I collagen is most abundant type of collagen found in humans.

Type I collagen plays vital role in bone, skin and muscle structures. Owing to the health benefits of Type I collagen, it is widely used in cosmetics, nutraceuticals and thus held largest market share. Type III collagen type segment held second largest revenue share in 2019.

By Animal

Market is categorized into fish and others. Fish segment led the market in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Fish is the widely used and preferred marine animals for marine collagen extraction. Other marine animals used for marine collagen extraction include jellyfish, molluscas, sharks, starfish and sponges.

Fish derived collagen have high bioavailability due to its lower size and molecular weight. It is widely used in various medical applications including cancer, hypertension, infections, Alzheimer’s disease and other chronic and acute conditions.

By Source

Market is divided into Bones & Tendons, Scales, Skin and Muscles and Others. Scales, Skin and Muscles source segment accounted for dominating market share in 2019. Skin, muscles and scales have abundant amount of collagen and thus are preferred source of collagen.

Also, it is rich in Type I collagen which is basic structural unit and is widely used. Scales, Skin and Muscles segment is projected to register fastest growth in the coming years due to increasing demand from various applications in medical, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages and other industries.

By Application

The market is categorized into Medical, Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals and Others. Nutraceuticals application segment dominated the market in 2019 and is estimated to register fastest growth in the coming years to retain its dominance. This growth is attributed to increasing use of marine collagen in dietary supplements. Marine collagen is rich in protein content and has various health benefits.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific accounted for more than 42% of the global market share in 2019.

Asia Pacific held largest revenue share at regional level for the global marine collagen market in 2019. This large share is attributed to rapid development of the fish processing industry, increasing demand for collagen from personal care and beauty industry in Asia Pacific.

Continuous investments, technological advancements, increasing R&D and increasing demand from pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals industry are factors that attribute to the market growth in this region. Southeast Asia region offers immense growth potential in the coming future.

China is the dominant market in the Asia Pacific followed by India in terms of revenue share. Europe was the second largest regional market for marine collagen market in 2019. Availability of private and government funding, increasing research on use of collagen in medical applications including regenerative medicine, dental applications, beauty products and nutraceuticals are factors supporting the marine collagen market growth in Europe.

Moderate growth is estimated in North America and Latin America region during the forecast period with growth majorly focused in United States and Brazil respectively. Middle East and Africa region would show slower market growth as compared other regions due to lack of infrastructure.

Marine Collagen Companies

Here are top key companies in Marine Collagen Market

Ashland Darling Ingredients Nitta Gelatin Gelita Weishardt Group Amicogen Nippi Incorporated Seagarden Chinapeptide Vital Proteins Connoils BHN Taiaitai Intalgelatine

Marine Collagen Market Segmentation:

By Type

Type I Marine Collagen

Type II Marine Collagen

Type III Marine Collagen

By Application

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Medical

By Source

Bones & Tendons

Scales, Skin and Muscles

Others

By Animal

Fish

Others

Table of Content:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Models

2.3. Research limitations

3. Executive Summary

4. Post COVID-19 Industry Dynamics

5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry

5.1. Restrictions due to COVID-19

5.2. Demand-side Constraints

5.3. Supply-side Constraints

6. Market Price & Cost Analysis

6.1. Price Trend Analysis of the Market

7. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

7.1. Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

7.2. Industrial Chain Analysis

7.3. Downstream Buyers

8. Market Dynamics and Industry Analysis

8.1. Global Marine Collagen Market: Introduction

8.2. Market Drivers

8.2.1. Growing consumer focus on adoption of healthy lifestyle

8.2.2. Increasing use of protein diets

8.2.3. Increasing demand from cosmetic and pharmaceuticals industry

8.2.4. Increasing R&D activities

8.3. Market Restraint

8.3.1. Availability of large number of substitutes

8.3.2. Side effects and allergy concerns of marine collagen

8.3.3. High import duty

8.4. Market Opportunity

8.4.1. Emerging market

8.4.2. Favourable private and government R&D funding

8.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

9. Trending Insights on Current Market Scenario

9.1. Current Market Trends

9.2. SWOT Analysis

9.3. PESTEL Analysis

10. Market Growth Attractiveness Analysis

11. Competitive Share Analysis

11.1. Company Share Analysis

11.2. Strategic Developments

11.3. Supplier Benchmarking

12. Global Marine Collagen Market: Type Segment Analysis

13. Global Marine Collagen Market: Application Segment Analysis

14. Global Marine Collagen Market: Source Segment Analysis

15. Global Marine Collagen Market: Animal Segment Analysis

16. Global Marine Collagen Market: Regional Analysis

16.1. Regional Overview

16.2. North America

16.2.1. U.S.

16.2.2. Canada

16.2.3. Rest of North America

16.3. Europe

16.3.1. Germany

16.3.2. U.K.

16.3.3. France

16.3.4. Italy

16.3.5. Spain

16.3.6. Russia

16.3.7. Rest of Europe

16.4. Asia Pacific

16.4.1. China

16.4.2. Japan

16.4.3. India

16.4.4. Australia

16.4.5. Southeast Asia

16.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

16.5. Latin America

16.5.1. Brazil

16.5.2. Mexico

16.5.3. Rest of Latin America

16.6. Middle East and Africa

16.6.1. Saudi Arabia

16.6.2. South Africa

16.6.3. UAE

16.6.4. Rest of Middle East and Africa

17. Company Profiles

