Marine Boilers Market Report – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, and by Application (2020-2027)

The global marine boilers market is mainly dominated by the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. In Asia-Pacific, countries, such as China and India, are expected to register significant growth in the marine boilers market owing to increase in shipbuilding capacity coupled with growing seaborne trade, which is primarily responsible for the growth of the marine industry.

A boiler is an indispensable part of the ship, whether diesel engine operated or steam powered. Marine boilers are closed vessels wherein the water is heated and circulated to produce high pressure steam or supersaturated steam, which either is used as the power source for propulsion or for heating or electricity generation. In the steam-powered ships, around 2–3 marine boilers are used to generate high-temperature pressure steam for the ship propulsion, whereas in the diesel engine ships, around 1-2 marine boilers are used for the auxiliary purpose, such as heating and pumping fuel and other services.

Leading Company for Driving Market Growth

The global Marine Boilers market growth is also reliant on the development of active players in the industry, which are:

Johnston Boiler

Osaka Boiler Mfg

Alfa Laval

Supreme Boilers

Hurst Boiler & Welding

Qingdao Kainon Boiler

Volcano

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Miura America Co

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Suzhou Hailu Heavy Industry

SAACKE GmbH

Application Synopsis

The Marine Boilers Market by Application are:

For Civilian

For Military

By type

Fire Tube Boiler

Water Tube Boiler

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Marine Boilers Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Marine Boilers Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Marine Boilers Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Marine Boilers Market in Major Countries

7 North America Marine Boilers Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Marine Boilers Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Marine Boilers Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Marine Boilers Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regional Segment Analysis

The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

